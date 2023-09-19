Democrats Admit a 'Worst Case Scenario' With Biden

The polling for Joe Biden's re-election chances, against former President Donald Trump and almost every other candidate running for the GOP nomination, continues to get worse by the week.

Advertisement

Suffolk University, Sawyer Business School and USA TODAY Poll: Do you feel the economy is...?



Improving 20%

Getting worse 70%

.

Who do you trust more to improve the economy?



(R) Trump 47%

(D) Biden 36%



Independents

(R) Trump 46%

(D) Biden 26https://t.co/8PcSmJ9kmJ pic.twitter.com/Lu0sGpAnrw — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 13, 2023

🇺🇲 2024 Presidential Election: CBS News



(R) Trump 50%

(D) Biden 49%



Independents

(R) Trump 57%

(D) Biden 42%



YouGov (B+) | 2,385 LV | 09/12-15https://t.co/cCxvWvc9QI pic.twitter.com/H78gjkJWkS — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 17, 2023

While Democrats publicly put on a brave and confident front backing Biden in the 2024 race for the White House, behind the scenes and under the protection of anonymity, they're terrified.

In the Washington Post, an unnamed Democrat detailed "the worst case scenario."

One Democratic lawmaker, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, raised the prospect that Biden could secure the nomination, then have to drop out for health reasons. “The worst-case scenario is we get past the nominating process with President Biden as the nominee, and then he’s no longer able to continue on as the nominee,” the lawmaker said. “That’s the nightmare scenario for Democrats."

Just last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waffled when asked about a second Biden term and refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as a capable running mate.