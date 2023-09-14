After Getting Confused on Stage, Biden Ignores Questions About Hunter's Indictment

President Joe Biden is in Maryland Thursday afternoon attempting to sell "Bidenomics" to the American people.

BIDEN: "I'm gonna get those gas prices down again, I promise ya!" pic.twitter.com/TKZGBRepoB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

As Joe Biden brags about the supposedly great results of "Bidenomics," it's worth pointing out the August Small Business IQ Poll found 78% of small biz employers say Biden earned a grade of "C" or lower for his economic policies.https://t.co/NCL2gW7dwg — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 14, 2023

After giving remarks from Prince George's Community College in Largo, which were the first since his son Hunter was indicted earlier in the day on felony gun charges, Biden got confused about where he should go and how to exit the stage.

Joe Biden has absolutely NO CLUE where he's going after he finishes his speech... pic.twitter.com/EHBtcN2t6p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

Then, he ignored questions about the indictment while White House press staff took reporters away.

Biden is ignoring all questions being shouted at him about Hunter’s indictment. pic.twitter.com/Bv9k1TRtyk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

During Wednesday's briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre continued her refusal to answer questions about Hunter Biden and his business partnership with his father.

"Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son's foreign business associates?!"



JEAN-PIERRE: "Have a great day!"



"More than half of voters told CNN that the president was involved and he lied! You can't have a response to that, Karine?!" pic.twitter.com/LjwsTQQJNY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023

Hunter Biden faces more than two decades in prison if convicted on three felony charges handed down Thursday.