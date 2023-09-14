Trump Responds to Hunter Biden's Indictment
Tipsheet

After Getting Confused on Stage, Biden Ignores Questions About Hunter's Indictment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 14, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden is in Maryland Thursday afternoon attempting to sell "Bidenomics" to the American people. 

After giving remarks from Prince George's Community College in Largo, which were the first since his son Hunter was indicted earlier in the day on felony gun charges, Biden got confused about where he should go and how to exit the stage. 

Then, he ignored questions about the indictment while White House press staff took reporters away. 

Speaker McCarthy Humiliates Reporter in Tense Exchange About Biden Impeachment Matt Vespa
During Wednesday's briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre continued her refusal to answer questions about Hunter Biden and his business partnership with his father. 

Hunter Biden faces more than two decades in prison if convicted on three felony charges handed down Thursday. 

