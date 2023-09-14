Biden Appoints a Special Representative to 'Rebuild Ukraine's Economy'

Before heading to Maryland in an attempt to sell "Bidenomics" to the American people Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced a new special representative to rebuild the Ukrainian economy.

"Today, I am proud to announce that I am appointing Penny Pritzker to serve as the new U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery," Biden released in a statement. "As an accomplished public servant, former Secretary of Commerce, and transformative industry leader—with deep familial ties to Ukraine—Special Representative Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to this critical position. Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States’ efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy. This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction."

He then reiterated the U.S. commitment to funding Ukraine's defense and economy for "as long as it takes."

"As we take this next step to help Ukraine forge a stronger future, we remain steadfastly committed to helping it defend its freedom today. The brave people of Ukraine have inspired the world with their resilience and resolve, and as this announcement reaffirms, the United States remains committed to stand with them, for as long as it takes," he continued.

Last week Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise trip the country and promoted Biden's climate change agenda.

.@SecBlinken: Americans will "invest more than $520 million" to make Ukraine’s energy infrastructure "cleaner, more resilient" pic.twitter.com/s9SAamq9CU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 6, 2023

The U.S. has sent more than $75 billion to Ukraine since January 2022. As the war drags on, questions about corruption and unaccounted for funds are becoming increasingly pressing.