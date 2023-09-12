Biden Blasted for $6 Billion Handout to Iran's Terrorist Regime

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is blasting President Joe Biden's $6 billion handout to Iran's terrorist regime as part of a hostage exchange and warning the funds will be used to carry out attacks on Americans, in addition to future kidnapping.

“The Americans held by Iran are innocent hostages who must be released immediately and unconditionally. However, I remain deeply concerned that the administration’s decision to waive sanctions to facilitate the transfer of $6 billion in funds for Iran, the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism, creates a direct incentive for America’s adversaries to conduct future hostage-taking," McCaul released in a statement. "It’s particularly egregious that this is taking place on the same week as the anniversaries of 9/11—as Iran is actively harboring the leader of Al Qaeda—and Mahsa Amini’s murder by Iran’s so-called ‘morality police.’ The administration is demonstrating weakness that only further endangers Americans and freedom-loving people around the world.”

Biden Admin Announces Release of $6 Billion to Iran on 9/11 Anniversary

McCaul is also highlighting Iran's continued nuclear violations as the country speeds towards obtaining a bomb. International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Mariano Grossi implied in remarks Monday that Iran is pursuing nuclear enrichment for non-peaceful purposes.

“The IAEA Director General’s statement today further emphasizes the need for drastic action, including at the IAEA, to ensure Iran is held to its treaty obligations. The international community’s failure to hold Iran accountable for its continued nuclear violations undermines non-proliferation efforts around the world," McCaul said. "The Biden administration must seek a finding of non-compliance and refer Iran’s nuclear violations to the U.N. Security Council, as I called for back in March. We cannot let Iran’s continued nuclear escalation go unpunished."