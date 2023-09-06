BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 06, 2023 2:00 PM
Speaking to conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump revealed whether he will testify at his upcoming trials after being indicted in four separate cases - two federal from Special Counsel Jack Smith, one from Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and another from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

"If you have to go to trial, will you testify in your own defense?" Hewitt asked during a lengthy discussion

"Oh, yes, absolutely. Oh, on that," Trump said, adding that he would take the stand if called. "That, I would do. That, I look forward to, because that’s just like Russia, Russia, Russia. That’s all the fake information from Russia, Russia, Russia. Remember when the dossier came out and everyone said oh, that’s so terrible, that’s so terrible, and then it turned out to be it was a political report put out by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. They paid millions for it. They gave it to Christopher Steele. They paid millions and millions of dollars for it, and it was all fake. It was all fake."

"So I look forward, I look forward to testifying. At trial, I’ll testify," he continued. "I have a lot of good lawyers, but I have different, you know how many cases they’re suing me on? This is election interference. They want to make it so busy, and they want to also cost me a lot of money so I can’t take it…Joe Biden is the most corrupt, most incompetent president in the history of the United States. They want me to give my money to lawyers. But I have many lawyers. They’re all doing a nice job, and we’ll see how it all turns out."

The Georgia trial, which is currently set for October 23, 2023, will be televised. 


