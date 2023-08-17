Joe Biden Had a Pseudonym Email Account He Communicated With Hunter On?

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is calling on the National Archives and Records Administration to turn over documents related to then Vice President Joe Biden's work in Ukraine while his son, Hunter Biden, was getting paid $80,000 per month by notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption,” Comer released in a statement Thursday.

Comer is seeking "unredacted documents and communications in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym; Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied; and all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015."

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s meetings and communications with certain family members and their business associates during his tenure as Vice President. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has published the Biden Vice Presidential Records Collection, which contains information relevant to the Committee’s work," a letter from Comer to the National Archives states. "Many of these records have been redacted for publication pursuant to the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). To further our investigation, it is essential that the Committee review these documents in their original format."

The request comes as the White House maintains President Biden was "never in business" with his son, a change from a previous claim Biden never "spoke to his son" about business or to Hunter's business partners.

