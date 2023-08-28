Garland Cornered Over Special Counsel Contradictions on Hunter Biden
Watch KJP Repeatedly Dodge Questions About Joe Biden's Business Partner

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

For the first time in weeks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre held a briefing Monday afternoon and repeatedly dodged questions about President Joe Biden's business partner, Hunter Biden. 

Hunter Biden regularly traveled with his father when Joe Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama. Contrary to Joe Biden saying his son "never took money from China," Hunter was cutting deals for the family during official trips onboard Air Force II. 

"As he accompanied his father to China, Hunter Biden was forming a Chinese private equity fund that associates said at the time was planning to raise big money, including from China. Hunter Biden has acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and his partner in the fund during the trip, although his spokesman says it was a social visit," NBC news reported in 2019. "The Chinese business license that brought the new fund into existence was issued by Shanghai authorities 10 days after the trip, with Hunter Biden a member of the board."

When Hunter set up office space in 2017, he had keys cut for his father.

The evidence of Joe and Hunter's business partnership continues to mount. 

