Haley Explains What Should 'Send a Chill' Up the Spines of Americans

Former South Caroline Governor, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is reiterating her warning that President Joe Biden isn't the real threat in 2024. Instead, it's Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My concern is, we cannot have Kamala Harris as president. We can't chance this," Haley said, explaining why she's the best candidate to oppose her. "We have to make sure we win this because the thought of Kamala Harris being president should send a chill up every American's spine."

Victory means earning every vote, expanding the party, and leaving the past behind.



Meanwhile, MSNBC is quite perturbed over Haley's targeting of Harris.

MSNBC guest blasts @NikkiHaley for criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris: "[S]he's playing on this idea that Kamala is secretly the shadow president, which is also disinformation and has some gender tropes there too."

Al Sharpton argues @NikkiHaley is betraying her brown skin by criticizing Kamala Harris: "She's also playing to certain elements of the Republican Party on race that you talk about President Harris, who is — who is she? A black woman and a — and woman. And I think for Nikki…

Earlier in the summer, Harris set a new record low approval for vice president.

Nearly half of the respondents have a negative view of Vice President Harris, according to a new NBC News survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of respondents have a negative opinion of Harris, while 32 percent of those surveyed have a positive opinion of the vice president. Harris received a net negative rating of -17, which is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll.



