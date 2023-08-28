Watch KJP Repeatedly Dodge Questions About Joe Biden's Business Partner
Haley Explains What Should 'Send a Chill' Up the Spines of Americans

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 28, 2023 12:45 PM
Former South Caroline Governor, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is reiterating her warning that President Joe Biden isn't the real threat in 2024. Instead, it's Vice President Kamala Harris. 

"My concern is, we cannot have Kamala Harris as president. We can't chance this," Haley said, explaining why she's the best candidate to oppose her. "We have to make sure we win this because the thought of Kamala Harris being president should send a chill up every American's spine."

Meanwhile, MSNBC is quite perturbed over Haley's targeting of Harris. 

Earlier in the summer, Harris set a new record low approval for vice president. 

Nearly half of the respondents have a negative view of Vice President Harris, according to a new NBC News survey. 

The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of respondents have a negative opinion of Harris, while 32 percent of those surveyed have a positive opinion of the vice president. 

Harris received a net negative rating of -17, which is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll.


