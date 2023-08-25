Biden Requests New Funding for a COVID Vaccine 'Everybody Should Get'

Speaking briefly to reporters from his swanky vacation in Lake Tahoe Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he officially requested congressional funding for the development of a new COVID vaccine.

"I signed off this morning on a proposal this morning, to have, to present to the congress a request for addiitonal funding for a new vaccine that works and tentatively, not decided finally yet, it will likely be recommended that everybody get it," Biden said.

Biden says he just "signed off" on a funding request for "a new [COVID] vaccine that is necessary that works" pic.twitter.com/PNhyFlwFrt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

In September 2021 President Joe Biden attempted to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] to enforce vaccine mandates for nearly all private sector workers across the United States. He did this despite knowing the COVID vaccine doesn't prevent transmission of the virus and does not prevent people from getting sick with the disease. He wanted any worker who did not take the vaccine, for a number of reasons, to be fired.

"The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated," the Associated Press reported at the time. "Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers."

Further, Biden fired thousands of U.S. service members for not taking the shot, in addition to terminating federal employees. His tyrannical mandate for the private sector was eventually rejected by the Supreme Court, but upheld for the federal government.







