This Is How Countries Fall
Why Fighter Jets Were Scrambled Near Joe Biden's Lake Tahoe Vacation Spot
Rich Men North of Richmond
Oh, Here We Go Again: United Auto Workers Authorizes Strike
Federal Reserve Tells Americans to Brace for More Rate Hikes
RNC Announces Host City for 2028 Convention
'Forever Chemicals': New Study Finds Gross Paper Straws Are Worse Than Plastic
One Business in San Francisco Tells Cops to Stay Out
Leftists Are Still Lying About the Kyle Rittenhouse Case Three Years Later
Trump Literally Dines With the Media Because Core Values Matter to Neither
NYC Residents Erupt Over Plans to Put a Migrant Shelter Near Schools
One State Can Restrict the Sale of Abortion Pills, Court Rules
Flashback: How Mainstream Media Changed Its Tune on When Life Begins
CA Library Silenced Woman Who Described 'Trans' Athletes as ‘Men’
Tipsheet

Biden Requests New Funding for a COVID Vaccine 'Everybody Should Get'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 25, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

Speaking briefly to reporters from his swanky vacation in Lake Tahoe Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he officially requested congressional funding for the development of a new COVID vaccine.  

"I signed off this morning on a proposal this morning, to have, to present to the congress a request for addiitonal funding for a new vaccine that works and tentatively, not decided finally yet, it will likely be recommended that everybody get it," Biden said. 

In September 2021 President Joe Biden attempted to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] to enforce vaccine mandates for nearly all private sector workers across the United States. He did this despite knowing the COVID vaccine doesn't prevent transmission of the virus and does not prevent people from getting sick with the disease. He wanted any worker who did not take the vaccine, for a number of reasons, to be fired. 

"The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated," the Associated Press reported at the time. "Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers." 

Recommended

The Biden Admin Is Going After Another Common Household Item in the Name of Climate Change Spencer Brown

Further, Biden fired thousands of U.S. service members for not taking the shot, in addition to terminating federal employees. His tyrannical mandate for the private sector was eventually rejected by the Supreme Court, but upheld for the federal government. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biden Admin Is Going After Another Common Household Item in the Name of Climate Change Spencer Brown
The Biden Clan's Con Is Coming To An End Victor Davis Hanson
So, That's Why There Was No Election Fraud Report From Trump This Week Matt Vespa
The GOP Debate Proved Trump Is The Only Choice Kenny Cody
Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About Townhall Staff
One Business in San Francisco Tells Cops to Stay Out Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Biden Admin Is Going After Another Common Household Item in the Name of Climate Change Spencer Brown