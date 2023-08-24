Trump Confirms Time of His Arrest in Georgia
Tipsheet

These Wisconsin Voters Liked What Ron DeSantis Said During the Debate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 24, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was center stage at the first Republican debate hosted by Fox News Wednesday night in Milwaukee, made an impression on voters who tuned in and with the locals. 

Taking center stage, coming in second in the polls with President Donald Trump leading by a distant margin, DeSantis' focused on his accomplishments and his vision for the future hit the mark. The DeSantis war room took notice of a Fox News focus group this morning, make up of battleground Wisconsin voters, less than 24-hours after the debate ended. 

Meanwhile although Trump is still leading significantly in the polls, DeSantis maintains a high favorability rating among GOP voters. 

