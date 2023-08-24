These Wisconsin Voters Liked What Ron DeSantis Said During the Debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was center stage at the first Republican debate hosted by Fox News Wednesday night in Milwaukee, made an impression on voters who tuned in and with the locals.

Taking center stage, coming in second in the polls with President Donald Trump leading by a distant margin, DeSantis' focused on his accomplishments and his vision for the future hit the mark. The DeSantis war room took notice of a Fox News focus group this morning, make up of battleground Wisconsin voters, less than 24-hours after the debate ended.

🔥 BOOM! Fox News voter panel RAVES about @RonDeSantis debate performance.



“He came across as charismatic” and “projected strength and confidence”



"He is the only one” who can beat the former president



“He showed what he’s done in Florida he can replicate for the country"



“He… pic.twitter.com/FldBMe2wUG — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) August 24, 2023

“I was all about Vivek, but you know what? After watching the debate, I do have to agree with some other members on the panel, I think the strongest performer…is actually @RonDeSantis. I think he has the experience. I think the work was done for him before he walked into the… pic.twitter.com/rBtf48tzZK — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile although Trump is still leading significantly in the polls, DeSantis maintains a high favorability rating among GOP voters.