New Polling Shows There's Big Movement in the Race Between Trump and Biden
Arizona's Democratic Governor Wants in on the Trump Indictment Game
Fulton County Clerk Breaks Silence on Leaked Trump Indictment and Hoo, Boy
Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic
Alec Baldwin Might Not Be in the Clear Over 'Rust' Shooting After All
Is This MTG's Next Career Move?
McCaul Seeks Interview With Kabul Commander Who Denied Sniper Request to Take Out...
New York City Admits Being a Sanctuary City Is Breaking Them
'Garbage Can': Residents in Another Minnesota City Say Crime Is Out of Control
Special Counsel Sought More Than Just Trump's Tweets From Trump's Account
New Report Shows Pentagon Officials Lied in Testimony on Afghanistan Withdrawal
Man Posing As Doctor to Sell Fake COVID-19 Cure Arrested After Three-Year Manhunt
Triple Down: Trump Again Claims Georgia Election Was Stolen in 2020, Teases 'Conclusive'...
Is RFK Jr. Breaking With the Democratic Party on This Major Issue?
Tipsheet

White House: The 'Inflation Reduction' Act Was Actually a Massive Climate Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 16, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden administration is celebrating the one year anniversary of the deceptively named "Inflation Reduction" Act -- IRA -- by touting the legislation as what it really is: a massive handout to climate change activists. 

When the $1 trillion bill passed solely by Democrats on Capitol Hill, Forbes classified the legislation as the "most significant climate legislation in United States history."

"The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA’s $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030," Forbes published. 

"Though the clean energy transition is happening, coal retirements must be accelerated to reach our climate goals. The IRA will speed the shift from coal to clean and support a just transition by providing $5 billion to back $250 billion in low-cost loans for utilities to reduce coal debt and reinvest in clean technologies. Another provision provides $9.7 billion in financial assistance for rural electric cooperatives to move toward clean energy sources," the report continues. 

Recommended

The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson

Meanwhile, an electric bus company touted by President Joe Biden at the White House went bankrupt last week. 

 

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson
Fulton County Clerk Breaks Silence on Leaked Trump Indictment and Hoo, Boy Spencer Brown
Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic Matt Vespa
Liberals Aren't Going to Like This Lawyer's Question About the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
New Report Shows Pentagon Officials Lied in Testimony on Afghanistan Withdrawal John Hasson
Arizona's Democratic Governor Wants in on the Trump Indictment Game Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson