The Date for Trump's Georgia Trial Has Landed

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has announced a trial date for former President Donald Trump and 18 other individuals, including his election attorneys.

"The State of Georgia, by and through Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, and requests this Honorable Court enter a pretrial scheduling order governing the deadlines for 23SC188947, State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump et al. In light of Defendant Donald John Trump's other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns', the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts' already-scheduled hearings and trial dates," court documents state.

"The final pretrial conference shall be held on February 20, 2024. ﻿﻿﻿The trial shall commence on March 4, 2024," Willis announced Wednesday.

The trial start date is one day before Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen states hold their primary elections: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

NEW: Georgia proposes March 4, 2024 for trial date in Trump case... a day BEFORE Super Tuesday pic.twitter.com/HnPYnECIXN — Sam Lisker (@slisker) August 16, 2023

BREAKING: Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis is seeking for a March 4, 2024 trial date for Donald Trump, right in the middle of election season.



pic.twitter.com/Q9T7ikLjNq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2023




