Tipsheet

The Date for Trump's Georgia Trial Has Landed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 16, 2023 4:20 PM

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has announced a trial date for former President Donald Trump and 18 other individuals, including his election attorneys. 

"The State of Georgia, by and through Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, and requests this Honorable Court enter a pretrial scheduling order governing the deadlines for 23SC188947, State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump et al. In light of Defendant Donald John Trump's other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns', the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts' already-scheduled hearings and trial dates," court documents state. 

"The final pretrial conference shall be held on February 20, 2024. ﻿﻿﻿The trial shall commence on March 4, 2024," Willis announced Wednesday. 

The trial start date is one day before Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen states hold their primary elections: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

2024 ELECTION

