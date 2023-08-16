New Polling Shows There's Big Movement in the Race Between Trump and Biden
White House: The 'Inflation Reduction' Act Was Actually a Massive Climate Bill
Fulton County Clerk Breaks Silence on Leaked Trump Indictment and Hoo, Boy
Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic
Alec Baldwin Might Not Be in the Clear Over 'Rust' Shooting After All
Is This MTG's Next Career Move?
McCaul Seeks Interview With Kabul Commander Who Denied Sniper Request to Take Out...
New York City Admits Being a Sanctuary City Is Breaking Them
'Garbage Can': Residents in Another Minnesota City Say Crime Is Out of Control
Special Counsel Sought More Than Just Trump's Tweets From Trump's Account
New Report Shows Pentagon Officials Lied in Testimony on Afghanistan Withdrawal
Man Posing As Doctor to Sell Fake COVID-19 Cure Arrested After Three-Year Manhunt
Triple Down: Trump Again Claims Georgia Election Was Stolen in 2020, Teases 'Conclusive'...
Is RFK Jr. Breaking With the Democratic Party on This Major Issue?
Tipsheet

Arizona's Democratic Governor Wants in on the Trump Indictment Game

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 16, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs is pressuring Attorney General Kris Mayes to bring a local indictment against former President Donald Trump, citing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' move this week as a road map. 

“Absolutely. I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election accountable and this is part of that process,” Hobbs told reporters, according to KTAR. “Accountability is critical. I don’t think we’re going to change direction until there’s accountability at the top level...And this is an important step forward that I think should move forward and play out in the legal process.”

Willis issued 41 charges against Trump and 18 others, including his attorneys, in a broad effort to prove a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. 

Recommended

The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson

Meanwhile, Hobbs has been under fire in recent days for using government resources to silence and censor critics. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson
Fulton County Clerk Breaks Silence on Leaked Trump Indictment and Hoo, Boy Spencer Brown
Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic Matt Vespa
Liberals Aren't Going to Like This Lawyer's Question About the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
New Report Shows Pentagon Officials Lied in Testimony on Afghanistan Withdrawal John Hasson
College Rip-Off John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson