Arizona's Democratic Governor Wants in on the Trump Indictment Game

Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs is pressuring Attorney General Kris Mayes to bring a local indictment against former President Donald Trump, citing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' move this week as a road map.

“Absolutely. I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election accountable and this is part of that process,” Hobbs told reporters, according to KTAR. “Accountability is critical. I don’t think we’re going to change direction until there’s accountability at the top level...And this is an important step forward that I think should move forward and play out in the legal process.”

Willis issued 41 charges against Trump and 18 others, including his attorneys, in a broad effort to prove a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Hobbs has been under fire in recent days for using government resources to silence and censor critics.

