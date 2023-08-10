'Bidenomics' Blasted After Latest Inflation Report

President Joe Biden's economic plan, repeatedly touted by the White House as "Bidenomics", is being blasted after new numbers released Thursday show inflation is on the rise. The July Consumer Price Index rose by 3.2%, and Core CPI by 4.7%.

BIDENOMICS: Just two percent of Americans say economic conditions are "excellent."



Half of Americans say economic conditions are "poor." pic.twitter.com/QhNMUiSks3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

Inflation was "transitory," and now it is "temporary" while the average middle-class family is screwed. Live by Bidenomics. Die by Bidenomics. Biden embraced the phase quicker than Obama embraced using "Obamacare." Now Biden has to own it. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 10, 2023

Credit card debt is also through the roof and hitting new records.

Credit card debt just crossed $1 trillion for the first time ever, but “Bidenomics” is “working” according to Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/YZHTuJ2oJK — GOP (@GOP) August 9, 2023

Just yesterday Biden delivered a speech in New Mexico touting his economic policies.

Biden on "Bidenomics": "Our plan is working!"



FACT: "Bidenomics" has meant a 16.6% price increase and a 3% decline in real wages. pic.twitter.com/NOfSdqJ4Z7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Job creators are also paying close attention and offering alternative plans while the Biden administration is being called out for cooking the books on the numbers.

"Ongoing high inflation hits small businesses especially hard. According to JCNF's latest SBIQ poll, inflation continues to be by far the largest concern among small businesses. It's no wonder that our poll showed small business sentiment fell significantly last month. Bidenomics equals Bidenflation," President and CEO of Job Creators Network Alfredo Ortiz released in a statement. "JCN’s American Small Business Prosperity Plan would finally slay inflation by ending reckless government spending bidding up prices and turbocharging energy development needed to bring prices down.”

Folks, this is what Bidenomics in action looks like. pic.twitter.com/R5D4YFRGZB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 8, 2023



