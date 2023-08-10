Biden Makes a 'Terrible' Deal With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
Tipsheet

'Bidenomics' Blasted After Latest Inflation Report

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 10, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden's economic plan, repeatedly touted by the White House as "Bidenomics", is being blasted after new numbers released Thursday show inflation is on the rise. The July Consumer Price Index rose by 3.2%, and Core CPI by 4.7%.

Credit card debt is also through the roof and hitting new records.

Just yesterday Biden delivered a speech in New Mexico touting his economic policies. 

Job creators are also paying close attention and offering alternative plans while the Biden administration is being called out for cooking the books on the numbers. 

"Ongoing high inflation hits small businesses especially hard. According to JCNF's latest SBIQ poll, inflation continues to be by far the largest concern among small businesses. It's no wonder that our poll showed small business sentiment fell significantly last month. Bidenomics equals Bidenflation," President and CEO of Job Creators Network Alfredo Ortiz released in a statement. "JCN’s American Small Business Prosperity Plan would finally slay inflation by ending reckless government spending bidding up prices and turbocharging energy development needed to bring prices down.”


