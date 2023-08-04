The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired is Speaking Out

Former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin is speaking out and revealing his side of the story after then Vice President Joe Biden demanded he be fired back in 2016.

This is Viktor Shokin. He is the Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden accused of being corrupt and had removed.



In this video he responds to accusations that his investigation into Burisma was dormant or that he was corrupt. He tells the truth about why he was removed as prosecutor.… pic.twitter.com/4kmXexBsmL — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 4, 2023

At the time of his firing, Shokin was investigating corruption at Ukrainian gas company Burisma -- the same company that was paying Hunter Biden $80,000 per month to sit on the board.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

During closed door testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee earlier this week, Hunter Biden's former business partner -- Devon Archer -- said he believed Burisma would have gone under if not for the Biden "brand" -- including Joe Biden -- being attached to the company.

"My only thought is that I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it," Archer said.

Archer also revealed during an interview with Tucker Carlson that Burisma often gave him and Hunter expensive birthday gifts.

Devon Archer tells Tucker Carlson that he and Hunter Biden would receive "birthday gifts" from Burisma, such as a watch, that would have cost between $50,000 and $100,000. pic.twitter.com/sYw8PzuV3X — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023

He also emphasized Joe Biden's role in Hunter's foreign dealings.