Tipsheet

The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired is Speaking Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 04, 2023 4:15 PM

Former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin is speaking out and revealing his side of the story after then Vice President Joe Biden demanded he be fired back in 2016. 

At the time of his firing, Shokin was investigating corruption at Ukrainian gas company Burisma -- the same company that was paying Hunter Biden $80,000 per month to sit on the board. 

During closed door testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee earlier this week, Hunter Biden's former business partner -- Devon Archer -- said he believed Burisma would have gone under if not for the Biden "brand" -- including Joe Biden -- being attached to the company. 

"My only thought is that I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it," Archer said. 

Archer also revealed during an interview with Tucker Carlson that Burisma often gave him and Hunter expensive birthday gifts.    

He also emphasized Joe Biden's role in Hunter's foreign dealings.

