Enough of the Trans Weirdness Already
How a Law Professor Gutted the January 6 Indictment Against Donald Trump
Freedom in Colorado
Alarm Goes Out: Trump Could Win
Republican Racism 'Weaponized' Kamala Harris
Mesha Mainor, Shining Star for Freedom
Meet the Company Trying to Control Your Mind
Oliver Stone; RFK, Jr.; and Trump Are Telling the Truth About Ukraine
Does Biden Know the Difference Between the Debt and the Deficit -- Or...
Projecting Weakness is Provocative and Dangerous
Solving America’s Intractable Problems Is Easier Than Most Think
Putrid, Crime-Inducing Cannabis Spreads in Midwest
Critics of Abbott’s Marine Border Barrier Are All Wet
Kamala Harris Rebuffs Ron DeSantis' Invitation to Discuss Florida's Education Standards
Tipsheet

This Is How Trump's Presidential Rivals Reacted to His Latest Indictment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 02, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

On Tuesday evening, Special Counsel Jack Smith released a new indictment against former President Donald Trump. 

Trump is the frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination for president and President Joe Biden's top 2024 political opponent. This is how his GOP rivals reacted to the news. 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

"As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.

While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.

Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. 

One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government."

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Recommended

How a Law Professor Gutted the January 6 Indictment Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 

Republican Senator Tim Scott

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson 

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley: As of this writing, no issued response.

Former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum: As of this writing, no issued response. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How a Law Professor Gutted the January 6 Indictment Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Alarm Goes Out: Trump Could Win Byron York
Kamala Harris Rebuffs Ron DeSantis' Invitation to Discuss Florida's Education Standards Rebecca Downs
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering Leah Barkoukis
Freedom in Colorado John Stossel
Oliver Stone; RFK, Jr.; and Trump Are Telling the Truth About Ukraine Douglas MacKinnon

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
How a Law Professor Gutted the January 6 Indictment Against Donald Trump Matt Vespa