This Is How Trump's Presidential Rivals Reacted to His Latest Indictment

On Tuesday evening, Special Counsel Jack Smith released a new indictment against former President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment https://t.co/UNLGPJ5DuY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2023

Trump is the frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination for president and President Joe Biden's top 2024 political opponent. This is how his GOP rivals reacted to the news.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

"As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.

While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.

Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.

One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government."

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career.



On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of… pic.twitter.com/c1OpZNOl6c — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2023

Republican Senator Tim Scott

I remain concerned about the weaponization of Biden’s DOJ and its immense power used against political opponents.



What we see today are two different tracks of justice. One for political opponents and another for the son of the current president. — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) August 2, 2023

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd

Let me be crystal clear: Trump's presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills. Furthermore, his denial of the 2020 election results and actions on Jan. 6 show he's unfit for office. — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 1, 2023

As Republicans, we need to prioritize offering solutions to difficult issues affecting all Americans and not allow ourselves to be distracted by Trump's baggage. — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 1, 2023

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy.



Now, with today’s indictment, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible.



Help me qualify for the debates: https://t.co/dkM6btrQat https://t.co/Uwb0Mnjj56 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 1, 2023

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

The events around the White House from election night forward are a stain on our country’s history & a disgrace to the people who participated. This disgrace falls the most on Donald Trump. He swore an oath to the Constitution, violated his oath & brought shame to his presidency. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) August 2, 2023

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley: As of this writing, no issued response.

Former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum: As of this writing, no issued response.