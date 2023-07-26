Here's How KJP Is Responding to Questions on Potential Biden Impeachment

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre dodged a number of questions about a potential impeachment for President Joe Biden.

REPORTER: "Kevin McCarthy is talking more about starting an impeachment investigation..."



JEAN-PIERRE: "They can do whatever it is that they wish to do." pic.twitter.com/mGY9lhWi0P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

Earlier in the day Biden ran away from similar questions about his future.

Joe Biden totally dodges questions of potential impeachment! pic.twitter.com/4XbDmK66EA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

The refusal to comment on a "hypothetical" came less than 24-hours after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity that impeachment is on the table as the evidence against the Biden family and corruption in Ukraine continues to pile up.

MCCARTHY: "This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry..." pic.twitter.com/NmXh6ATrEG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

McCarthy doubled down on his comments Tuesday afternoon from Capitol Hill.

KEVIN MCCARTHY DOUBLES DOWN ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY! pic.twitter.com/tHwgfZqbvS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

Our investigations are revealing more info every day about the Biden family's shell companies and the sweetheart deal from the DOJ. The American public has a right to the truth.



If evidence continues to rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, House Republicans will act. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, we're learning much more about how the Biden's were protected in the Delaware U.S. Attorney's office -- the place Hunter Biden secured his sweetheart plea deal.