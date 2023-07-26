Top Conservative Tells Senate Democrats to Pound Sand With Their SCOTUS Witch Hunt
Here's How KJP Is Responding to Questions on Potential Biden Impeachment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 26, 2023 10:45 AM
Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre dodged a number of questions about a potential impeachment for President Joe Biden. 

Earlier in the day Biden ran away from similar questions about his future.

The refusal to comment on a "hypothetical" came less than 24-hours after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity that impeachment is on the table as the evidence against the Biden family and corruption in Ukraine continues to pile up.

McCarthy doubled down on his comments Tuesday afternoon from Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, we're learning much more about how the Biden's were protected in the Delaware U.S. Attorney's office -- the place Hunter Biden secured his sweetheart plea deal. 

