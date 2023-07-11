Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate
Tipsheet

Kirby Amplifies the U.S. Weapons Stockpile Shortage

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 11, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During an interview with ABC News Sunday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby amplified the fact that the United States and its western allies are facing a weapons shortage due to billions in transfers to Ukraine. 

"This is literally a gun fight. They're running out of inventory," Kirby said. "We are trying to ramp up our production of the kind of artillery shells that they're using most. But that production rate is still not where we wanted it to be."

Kirby's statement came after President Joe Biden made the admission during an interview with CNN over the weekend and justified sending cluster bombs, which are banned in hundreds of countries, to Ukraine due to the weapons shortage. 

The reality of low stockpiles have lawmakers concerned about U.S. weapons production and manufacturing, which has been outsourced to China. 

