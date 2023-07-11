Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate

President Joe Biden is in Lithuania for the 74th NATO Summit. Back at the White House in Washington D.C., the Secret Service is still trying to find out who left a bag of cocaine just outside of the Situation Room nearly two weeks ago. The bag has been reportedly sent to an FBI lab for analysis.
JUST IN: The Biden White House appears to be engaged in a cover up after cocaine was found at the White House after Hunter Biden’s recent visit.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2023
According to Republican Rep. Pat Fallon, the Biden White House is refusing to hand over information relating to finger prints on the… pic.twitter.com/D6J3LUxZFI
During a brief gaggle with reporters from the summit Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre didn't escape the podium before being asked about cocainegate and when it will be resolved. In typical fashion, she said she had no updates or new information about the situation.
"I don't have any updates. As you know, as you just mentioned, Secret Service, it's under their purview. They're certainly investigating the situation. I just don't have anything updated," she said. "I would refer you to the Secret Service on that particular question."
"Do you have any update on the investigation into the cocaine at the White House?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023
Karine Jean-Pierre: "I don't have any updates ... I just don't have anything updated." pic.twitter.com/WWumCUu8A4
Last week before departing for Europe Jean Pierre refused to flatly deny the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family.
KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023
She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not… pic.twitter.com/jDesTsGfx3
