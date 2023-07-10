John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine

Former Secretary of State and current Biden Climate Czar John Kerry was in London Monday as President Joe Biden met with the British Prime Minister and King Charles. The visit came shortly after Biden approved the use and transfer of cluster bombs, which are banned in hundreds of countries, to the Ukrainian military.

"The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) prohibits all use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions. Separate articles in the Convention concern destruction of stockpiles, clearance of contaminated areas, assistance to victims, submission of transparency reports, and adoption of domestic legislation," the Convention on Cluster Munitions explains.

Biden admits the United States is “low” on 155 mm artillery rounds, one of the reasons he approved sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/7Eq8hvDPKb — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 10, 2023

During an interview with MSNBC about the weapons transfer, Kerry explained how emissions and climate change are the real problems with the ongoing war.

.@JohnKerry argues problem w/ the war in Ukraine is not the hundreds of thousands of lives lost but the impact on "climate change"; "when you have bombs going off & you have damage to septic tanks or power centers, etc., you have an enormous release of greenhouse gas & methane" pic.twitter.com/jQf62woXAu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2023

During Biden's visit with King Charles at Windsor Castle, Kerry used the opportunity to again push the agenda.

Joe Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry lectures Joe Biden and King Charles on climate change. pic.twitter.com/T9gAfkHEVQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2023

