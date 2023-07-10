Viciously Murdered Afghan Interpreter Laid to Rest
Tipsheet

John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 10, 2023 5:00 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Former Secretary of State and current Biden Climate Czar John Kerry was in London Monday as President Joe Biden met with the British Prime Minister and King Charles. The visit came shortly after Biden approved the use and transfer of cluster bombs, which are banned in hundreds of countries, to the Ukrainian military. 

"The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) prohibits all use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions. Separate articles in the Convention concern destruction of stockpiles, clearance of contaminated areas, assistance to victims, submission of transparency reports, and adoption of domestic legislation," the Convention on Cluster Munitions explains. 

During an interview with MSNBC about the weapons transfer, Kerry explained how emissions and climate change are the real problems with the ongoing war. 

During Biden's visit with King Charles at Windsor Castle, Kerry used the opportunity to again push the agenda.

"

