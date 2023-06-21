Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks

After being removed from the House Intelligence Committee earlier this year by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for repeatedly lying to the American people about "Russian collusion" "hiding in plane site," Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff made an appearance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday in an effort to smear Special Counsel John Durham.
Despite his efforts to make Durham the villain, Schiff again exposed himself as a ranting, dishonest fool.
SCHIFF: "You also sought to get the Inspector General to change his conclusion..."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023
DURHAM: "If you wanna go there, we asked the Inspector General to take a look at the intelligence..."
SCHIFF: "You thought it was appropriate for you to intervene...?!"
DURHAM: "[Your] premise… pic.twitter.com/BxiMscgkd5
Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen attempted to pile on and failed miserably.
COHEN: "Your reputation will be damaged!"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023
DURHAM: "My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect, and my family, and my Lord, and I'm perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir!" pic.twitter.com/zughWAoN2l
Recommended
You can catch Durham's opening statement about FBI accountability, and what Democrats are so upset about, here:
'WHAT IS REQUIRED IS ACCOUNTABILITY'— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 21, 2023
Special Counsel Durham swats down "untrue and offensive" Democrat smears leveled at him during the Judiciary Committee's hearing on the "sobering" findings in his report about FBI failures.https://t.co/b7SFv4nJgQ
Join the conversation as a VIP Member