Tipsheet

Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 21, 2023 1:00 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

After being removed from the House Intelligence Committee earlier this year by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for repeatedly lying to the American people about "Russian collusion" "hiding in plane site," Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff made an appearance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday in an effort to smear Special Counsel John Durham. 

Despite his efforts to make Durham the villain, Schiff again exposed himself as a ranting, dishonest fool.

Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen attempted to pile on and failed miserably. 

You can catch Durham's opening statement about FBI accountability, and what Democrats are so upset about, here:

