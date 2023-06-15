Is Prince Harry in the U.S. Illegally?

The Department of Homeland Security is refusing to properly comply with a Freedom of Information Act request pertaining to the lawful or unlawful entry of Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) into the United States. Harry -- a British citizen -- currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and is raking in millions of dollars through deals brokered in America. DHS is refusing to detail whether Harry lied about past substance abuse in order to obtain a visa.

"This week The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refused to confirm or deny whether or not they had records relating to the Duke of Sussex requesting a waiver in order to lawfully enter the country. This response to The Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request shows an appalling lack of transparency by the Biden Administration," the Heritage Foundation, whose attorneys filed the FOIA with DHS, released in a statement this week.

"There are only three possible ways in which the Duke of Sussex could have entered the United States on a visa: (1) Prince Harry disclosed the full extent of his drug use and received a waiver; (2) DHS blatantly ignored the law; or (3) Prince Harry lied on oath," the statement continues. "The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position."

In their refusal to provide information about the immigration records, DHS officials cite the need to protect the privacy of the former royal. Heritage is calling this claim preposterous, pointing out a waiver for Harry's entry into the country would have been required to comply with the law or, "the government blatantly ignored the law in Prince Harry’s case."

"We expected to have to fight every step of this case in federal court and will continue to press for transparency and accountability for the American people. Ultimately the release of Prince Harry’s US immigration records will be decided in federal court by a federal judge. We are determined to prevail in a matter of clear public interest, on an important issue that matters to the American people: the application and enforcement of America’s immigration laws without fear or favor," Heritage vows.

