Tipsheet

Kirby Cleans Up White House Lies About China's Spying Plans in Cuba

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 12, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After claiming reporting about a planned Chinese spy base in Cuba was "inaccurate," National Security Counsel  Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby admitted Monday that the Chinese Communist Party does indeed have a foothold in the country and is planning on using the territory to target the United States. 

Last week Kirby told MSNBC the reporting wasn't accurate and downplayed ongoing spying threats from China. Today at the White House, he changed his tune. 

When confronted about the White House response to the story and downplaying of reporting, Kirby claimed he was being as "forthcoming as possible" with the truth and blasted people within government who shared the information about the spy facility with reporters. 

Tags: CHINA

