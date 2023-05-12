Overnight: Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants

Late Thursday night a federal judge blocked plans from the Biden administration to start releasing thousands of illegal immigrants onto the streets of American cities without court dates or paperwork as Title 42 came to an end. The ruling came after Florida issued a lawsuit against the Biden administration earlier in the day.

"This case is before the Court based on Florida’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) (Doc. 2) and Defendants’ response in opposition (Doc. 9). No hearing is necessary to rule on the motion, and upon due consideration of the parties’ filings and the entire case file, the Court finds for the reasons that follow that the motion is due to be granted," the ruling states.

"The Southwest Border has been out of control for the past 2 years. And it is about to get worse because, at midnight tonight, the Title 42 Order expires. The expiration of the Title 42 Order is expected to result in a “surge” of aliens seeking to enter the country because there are reportedly tens of thousands of aliens staged at the Southwest Border waiting for the Title 42 Order to expire so that they can seek to enter the country," the ruling continues. "And that is on top of the tens of thousands of aliens that have reportedly crossed the border into the country each day over the past few weeks in anticipation of the Title 42 Order expiring."

Federal judge grants Attorney General Moody’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order enjoining @JoeBiden’s unlawful “Parole with Conditions” mass release policy ahead of Title 42 expiration.https://t.co/lP4htLKdRk — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 12, 2023

We took swift action to protect the American people from @JoeBiden’s unlawful plan to release thousands of illegal immigrants when Title 42 lifts in an hour.



I am grateful for the quick decision by the federal judge.https://t.co/uv6natkL83 https://t.co/hgJMuNLIJL — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 12, 2023

According to Biden administration officials, the mass release of illegal immigrants is necessary to avoid overcrowding in detention facilities, which are already at capacity.

The Biden admin is arguing in court it needs to do mass releases because if not, they’ll have 45k migrants in custody by the END OF THE MONTH



This response to FL AG’s suit demanding temp restraining order to mass releases was filed by 4pm deadline today https://t.co/5gCsnAqYsX — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile as the clock struck midnight, the chaos had already started.

NEW: Thousands of Haitians have gathered in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, across from McAllen, TX, ahead of Title 42’s expiration at midnight. Here, they are being informed about the changes that will take place after Title 42 is no longer in effect. pic.twitter.com/0gZwOBZU9X — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

The line to enter the U.S. is only growing after the sun is up here in Yuma. The end of Title 42 is coming at 9pm local time. pic.twitter.com/0VmLiqU6Cv — Adam Klepp (@FOX9AdamKlepp) May 11, 2023

YUMA AZ: Border Patrol tells me they estimate about 90% of these illegals will receive “NTA’s” Notice to Appear in court for a later date



Border Patrol tells me they believe less than 10% will actually show up, shocker @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/ibFouR8HXO — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 11, 2023



