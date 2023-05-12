Overnight: Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants

Federal Judge Strikes Down Virginia's Age Limit on Purchasing Handguns
Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 12, 2023
Late Thursday night a federal judge blocked plans from the Biden administration to start releasing thousands of illegal immigrants onto the streets of American cities without court dates or paperwork as Title 42 came to an end. The ruling came after Florida issued a lawsuit against the Biden administration earlier in the day. 

"This case is before the Court based on Florida’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) (Doc. 2) and Defendants’ response in opposition (Doc. 9).  No hearing is necessary to rule on the motion, and upon due consideration of the parties’ filings and the entire case file, the Court finds for the reasons that follow that the motion is due to be granted," the ruling states. 

"The Southwest Border has been out of control for the past 2 years.  And it is about to get worse because, at midnight tonight, the Title 42 Order expires. The expiration of the Title 42 Order is expected to result in a “surge” of aliens seeking to enter the country because there are reportedly tens of thousands of aliens staged at the Southwest Border waiting for the Title 42 Order to expire so that they can seek to enter the country," the ruling continues.  "And that is on top of the tens of thousands of aliens that have reportedly crossed the border into the country each day over the past few weeks in anticipation of the Title 42 Order expiring." 

According to Biden administration officials, the mass release of illegal immigrants is necessary to avoid overcrowding in detention facilities, which are already at capacity. 

Meanwhile as the clock struck midnight, the chaos had already started.


