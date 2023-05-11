Mayorkas Gives Disastrous Press Briefing as Border Security Completely Collapses

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made an appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon to address the lifting of Title 42 and as security on the U.S.-Mexico border completely collapses. Here's a rundown of how it went.

Mayorkas claimed the border was closed. Which is obviously a lie.

REPORTER: "There were more than a million apprehensions, but then there were also more than 530,000 gotaways. That's roughly the size of the population of the city of Baltimore. How can you say that the border is not open?!"



MAYORKAS: "We removed, returned, and expelled 1.4… pic.twitter.com/1cNGTaEP6A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

Then, he called illegal immigrants arriving outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence a "tragedy." He has never said the same about millions of illegal immigrants arriving in American communities all across the country.

REPORTER: "A bus of migrants from Texas arrived in front of...the Vice President's house this morning..."



MAYORKAS: "It is a sad and tragic day." pic.twitter.com/dIj8KGbh3L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

Mayorkas is declaring the Biden administration's handling of Title 42 a "success."

Secretary Mayorkas says that DHS is dealing with the expiration of Title 42 "successfully." pic.twitter.com/gHaq0i8x2b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

The DHS Secretary also shifted blame to Congress, where Republicans have introduced a number of bills to stop asylum fraud and solve this problem.

Mayorkas blames Congress for what's about to happen at the border. pic.twitter.com/EV36HFM2BD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

The only truthful thing he said was this, during which he failed to provide full context or an apology for pushing the "whipping" smear.

Mayorkas acknowledges that “whip-gate” was a hoax, but refuses to apologize. pic.twitter.com/afcCOXopEt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

The agents he and President Biden smeared are still being punished for something they didn’t do and the horse unit was pulled off the line. All should be reinstated with an apology and a resignation from this man. A disgrace. https://t.co/XbSkdWvnTZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 11, 2023



