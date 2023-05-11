Alvin Bragg to File Charges Against Hero Marine
Tipsheet

Mayorkas Gives Disastrous Press Briefing as Border Security Completely Collapses

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 11, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made an appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon to address the lifting of Title 42 and as security on the U.S.-Mexico border completely collapses. Here's a rundown of how it went.

Mayorkas claimed the border was closed. Which is obviously a lie. 

Then, he called illegal immigrants arriving outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence a "tragedy." He has never said the same about millions of illegal immigrants arriving in American communities all across the country.

Mayorkas is declaring the Biden administration's handling of Title 42 a "success."

The DHS Secretary also shifted blame to Congress, where Republicans have introduced a number of bills to stop asylum fraud and solve this problem. 

The only truthful thing he said was this, during which he failed to provide full context or an apology for pushing the "whipping" smear. 


