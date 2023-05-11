John Brennan Grilled Over CIA Election Interference

Former CIA Director John Brennan was on Capitol Hill Thursday for testimony in front of the Weaponization of the Federal Government and faced a grilling by lawmakers about the agency's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

JUSTICE: Former CIA Director John Brennan is under investigation for 2020 election interference and collusion with the Democrat Party. He is currently being interrogated under oath by House lawyers. Will Brennan be held accountable for his crimes?pic.twitter.com/uk1p5XukfQ — @amuse (@amuse) May 11, 2023

The Committee released new information this week showing at least one CIA employee helped recruit signatures for the now infamous letter -- signed by 51 former intelligence officials -- declaring Hunter Biden's laptop "Russian disinformation."

Let’s make one thing clear—after @Weaponization finishes its investigation of the extensive weaponization related to the Biden family, there will be accountability.



Watch @RepKatCammack’s latest with @marthamaccallum. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z5YaBJxyc7 — Rep. Cammack Press Office (@RepKatCammack) May 11, 2023

"The Committees have evidence that an employee affiliated with the CIA may have assisted in obtaining signatories for the statement. One signer of the statement, former CIA analyst David Cariens, disclosed to the Committees that a CIA employee affiliated with the agency’s Prepublication Classification Review Board ('PCRB') informed him of the existence of the statement and asked if he would sign it. The Committees have requested additional material from the CIA, which has ignored the request to date," a new report states. "Notably, the Biden Administration has declined to cooperate with this oversight to date. On March 21, 2023, the Committees wrote to the CIA, requesting documents in the CIA’s possession relating to the statement and interactions between the CIA and the signatories of the statement. The Committees requested that the CIA furnish these documents by April 4, 2023. The CIA has so far failed to comply to this oversight."

As if Sec. Blinken's involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop cover up wasn't bad enough, @Weaponization has now found that the CIA was involved as well.



This corruption from our top govt & intel officials is chilling. pic.twitter.com/4QWAoKNn7j — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) May 11, 2023

David Cariens signed the Hunter Biden “intel” letter.



He told our committees:



1. A CIA employee informed him about the Hunter Biden “intel” statement



2. The CIA employee read him the text of the statement



3. The CIA employee asked Cariens if he would like to join. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 10, 2023

In 2018, President Donald Trump stripped Brennan of his security clearance after he repeatedly pushed the false Russian collusion narrative on MSNBC. He also accused Trump of treason.