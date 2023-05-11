The Eerie Facebook Message That Foreshadowed a Tragic End for Multiple Families in...
Biden EPA Unveils Radical New Rule That Will Decimate American Energy
MSNBC Host Has a New Smear for Red State Women
DHS Colluding With Mexico to Time Illegal Border Crossings
'Crisis': Bud Light's Trans Stunt Gets Anheuser-Busch Stock Downgraded
Woke BlackRock Might Be in Trouble Thanks to These State Attorneys General
Trump's Answer on Ukraine
A Media Heroine Shrinks, NPR’s Fox Obsession, and the CBC Cannot Quit Elon
Pressed by Judicial Watch, Pennsylvania Cleans Up Its Voter Rolls
Trump Pulls Out the Receipts When CNN Asks About His J6 Response
Actress Arrested for Disorderly Conduct During NY Protest
'Sanctuary' City Residents Explode Over Plans to Take In More Illegal Immigrants
Maine Elementary School Encouraged Students to Participate in BLM March
Report: Is This the Clearest Sign Yet That a DeSantis Presidential Run Is...
Tipsheet

Here We Go: Biden to Mass Release Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Onto American Streets

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 11, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

The Biden administration plans to release countless illegal immigrants, potentially hundreds-of-thousands of individuals, into American communities as Title 42 ends Thursday and the U.S.-Mexico border becomes completely overwhelmed. 

"The head of U.S. Border Patrol has sent out a memo authorizing the release of illegal migrants into the U.S. without court dates if agents face overcrowding as the Biden administration scrambles to deal with a historic surge in migration at the border ahead of the end of Title 42," Fox News reports. "The memo says that migrants can allowed into the country on parole — a process typically reserved for 'urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit' — if CBP faces overcrowding. The memo calls the practice 'parole with conditions' as migrants are required to make an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or request a Notice to Appear by mail."

"Under a parole release, migrants are rapidly released into the country, do not get an alien registration number and do not receive a court date," the report continues. 

In anticipation of the mass release, Florida issued a lawsuit against the Biden administration for the move and is also ramping up penalties against illegal immigrants who use false or stolen identification. 

"Florida seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve the status quo until the parties can brief motions for a preliminary injunction or to postpone the effective date of the new policy. The Biden Administration’s behavior, if left unchecked, makes a mockery of our system of justice and our Constitution. Florida asks the Court to order a response by 4 p.m. Eastern daylight time and to rule on this motion by 11:59 p.m. Eastern daylight time, when the Title 42 order expires," the lawsuit states.

Recommended

'Sanctuary' City Residents Explode Over Plans to Take In More Illegal Immigrants Guy Benson

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is running out of space. 


Meanwhile, illegal crossings have topped 10,000 per day -- an unprecedented, historic number. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Sanctuary' City Residents Explode Over Plans to Take In More Illegal Immigrants Guy Benson
Biden EPA Unveils Radical New Rule That Will Decimate American Energy Spencer Brown
No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization Ann Coulter
MSNBC Host Has a New Smear for Red State Women Matt Vespa
When Words Stop Meaning Anything Kurt Schlichter
Trump Probably Gave Liberals Ulcers During CNN's Town Hall Last Night Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Sanctuary' City Residents Explode Over Plans to Take In More Illegal Immigrants Guy Benson