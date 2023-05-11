Here We Go: Biden to Mass Release Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Onto American Streets

The Biden administration plans to release countless illegal immigrants, potentially hundreds-of-thousands of individuals, into American communities as Title 42 ends Thursday and the U.S.-Mexico border becomes completely overwhelmed.

"The head of U.S. Border Patrol has sent out a memo authorizing the release of illegal migrants into the U.S. without court dates if agents face overcrowding as the Biden administration scrambles to deal with a historic surge in migration at the border ahead of the end of Title 42," Fox News reports. "The memo says that migrants can allowed into the country on parole — a process typically reserved for 'urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit' — if CBP faces overcrowding. The memo calls the practice 'parole with conditions' as migrants are required to make an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or request a Notice to Appear by mail."

"Under a parole release, migrants are rapidly released into the country, do not get an alien registration number and do not receive a court date," the report continues.

In anticipation of the mass release, Florida issued a lawsuit against the Biden administration for the move and is also ramping up penalties against illegal immigrants who use false or stolen identification.

"Florida seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve the status quo until the parties can brief motions for a preliminary injunction or to postpone the effective date of the new policy. The Biden Administration’s behavior, if left unchecked, makes a mockery of our system of justice and our Constitution. Florida asks the Court to order a response by 4 p.m. Eastern daylight time and to rule on this motion by 11:59 p.m. Eastern daylight time, when the Title 42 order expires," the lawsuit states.

Florida will not be a sanctuary state that allows for illegal aliens to usurp our laws.



IDs issued by sanctuary jurisdictions will be invalidated in the state of Florida and using a fake ID to obtain employment will now be treated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/ECqWxHRJ36 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 10, 2023

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is running out of space.

More about NYC's migrant crisis and Eric Adams' plans to bus them to Rockland and Orange County. pic.twitter.com/HxMaPf80CB — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) May 8, 2023





Meanwhile, illegal crossings have topped 10,000 per day -- an unprecedented, historic number.