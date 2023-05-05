The Left Is Chipping Away at American Ethos
How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood...
We Have Another White Woman Who Got Busted for Being a Fake Indian
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again
State Department Spending Tax Dollars on Transgender Makeup Entrepreneurs in Nepal
Media Lectures: Don’t Drink Coffee, Don’t Wear a Sombrero, and Don’t Use the...
Michelle Obama Launches New Food, Drink Company. Here's Why Some Are Concerned About...
A Reminder of What Counts
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles
Republican Warns Democrat's Obsession With Gender Identity Will Destroy U.S. Military Bran...
Failing Vice Media Outlet Closes Deal With George Soros
Professor Apologizes for Claiming to be Native American 'Her Entire Life'
Neera Tanden Keeps Moving Up in the Biden Administration
North Carolina Lawmakers Pass Likely Veto-Proof 12-Week Abortion Ban
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Union Sounds the Alarm About Coming Catastrophe

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 05, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

The National Border Patrol Council is warning the lifting of Title 42 next week will be so catastrophic that it will make the current crisis -- 8000 illegal crossings per day with countless gotaways -- look like "amateur hour." 

This was the scene this week as Border Patrol agents continue to be overwhelmed with processing millions of illegal immigrants falsely making asylum claims. 

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is at the border today claiming it is closed. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles Sarah Arnold
Professor Apologizes for Claiming to be Native American 'Her Entire Life' Madeline Leesman
How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood Boiling Matt Vespa
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich