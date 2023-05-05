Border Patrol Union Sounds the Alarm About Coming Catastrophe

The National Border Patrol Council is warning the lifting of Title 42 next week will be so catastrophic that it will make the current crisis -- 8000 illegal crossings per day with countless gotaways -- look like "amateur hour."

In 6 days the massive crush of illegal aliens coming through our border will make the last 2 years look like amateur hour.



And Biden doesn't have one clue about how to contain what he's unleashed. He has a clown running DHS and a worse clown as VP.



Watch what happens. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 5, 2023

Don't believe anything the WH says.



Last 10 days:



- 7,700 arrests per day



- Title 42 hasn't ended yet (it's going to get worse)



- 700% increase over normal day during Obama and Trump administrations



We have lying propagandists running this country and DHS right now. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 3, 2023

BP agents are encountering large numbers of people from countries like:



India

China

Brazil

Turkey

Uzbekistan

Senegal

Afghanistan

Ethiopia

Somalia

Egypt



This is not normal. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 3, 2023

This was the scene this week as Border Patrol agents continue to be overwhelmed with processing millions of illegal immigrants falsely making asylum claims.

Watch: Fox’s @DanaPerino on the growing lines of migrants at the border: “This line has tripled while we’ve been on the air.” pic.twitter.com/L5AZBg0nMg — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 4, 2023

The video no one is showing you - A few miles from downtown El Paso on the US side of the border there are 100s of illegal migrants camping out. This is anything but orderly and humane. #BidenBorderCrisis #TX23 pic.twitter.com/kIsEUFSw0f — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 4, 2023

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is at the border today claiming it is closed.