Border Patrol Union Sounds the Alarm About Coming Catastrophe

The National Border Patrol Council is warning the lifting of Title 42 next week will be so catastrophic that it will make the current crisis -- 8000 illegal crossings per day with countless gotaways -- look like "amateur hour."
In 6 days the massive crush of illegal aliens coming through our border will make the last 2 years look like amateur hour.— Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 5, 2023
And Biden doesn't have one clue about how to contain what he's unleashed. He has a clown running DHS and a worse clown as VP.
Watch what happens.
Don't believe anything the WH says.— Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 3, 2023
Last 10 days:
- 7,700 arrests per day
- Title 42 hasn't ended yet (it's going to get worse)
- 700% increase over normal day during Obama and Trump administrations
We have lying propagandists running this country and DHS right now.
BP agents are encountering large numbers of people from countries like:— Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 3, 2023
India
China
Brazil
Turkey
Uzbekistan
Senegal
Afghanistan
Ethiopia
Somalia
Egypt
This is not normal.
This was the scene this week as Border Patrol agents continue to be overwhelmed with processing millions of illegal immigrants falsely making asylum claims.
Watch: Fox’s @DanaPerino on the growing lines of migrants at the border: “This line has tripled while we’ve been on the air.” pic.twitter.com/L5AZBg0nMg— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 4, 2023
Recommended
The video no one is showing you - A few miles from downtown El Paso on the US side of the border there are 100s of illegal migrants camping out. This is anything but orderly and humane. #BidenBorderCrisis #TX23 pic.twitter.com/kIsEUFSw0f— Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 4, 2023
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is at the border today claiming it is closed.
MAYORKAS: "The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11th."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023
More than 6.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/qVM35S7qlk
Join the conversation as a VIP Member