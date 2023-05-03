Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas
US Attorney Nearing Decision on Hunter Biden Tax Investigation, But There's a Catch
Weingarten’s Revisionism
How to Bribe the Supreme Court
These Federal Agencies Are Keeping Their Vaccine Mandates...for Now
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers
Do Democrats in Disarray Mean Biden is in Trouble in This Key State?
FBI In Possession of Document That Details 'Criminal Scheme' Involving the Biden's and...
FBI Reportedly Stalked Catholic Churches After Memo Warning Of ‘Extremist Behavior’
Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer'
WH Pressed on Biden’s Refusal to Recognize Hunter’s Love Child
Biden Admin to Investigate School for Hosting Event Only Allowing Girls and ‘Gender...
Sen. Chris Murphy Gives Nauseating Defense of Disruptive Democratic State Lawmakers
Did the Senate Dems' Witness Really Retweet This?
Tipsheet

Roll the Tape: Democrats Get a Reminder About Their Bigotry Toward Clarence Thomas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 03, 2023 12:30 PM

After weeks of relentless attacks and false accusations of ethics violations from their friends in the media, Democrats convened a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday to further attack and undermine the Supreme Court. 

But while Democratic Senators like Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse (who has a pile of his own ethics issues to sift through) continually attacked Justice Clarence Thomas over trips he has taken over the years with a wealthy friend, Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, John Kennedy and others weren't letting it stand. 

Senator Cruz took a trip down memory lane to expose the left's long held bigotry toward Justice Thomas. 

Senator Mike Lee did the same and issued a warning. 

Senator Kennedy called out Democrats for essentially accusing conservative Supreme Court Justices of taking bribes and explained why they continue to relentlessly attack the Court's legitimacy. 

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown

Meanwhile, if Senate Democrats want to talk about ethics reform, they're going to have a problem...with themselves. 


Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown
How to Bribe the Supreme Court Ann Coulter
Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer' Sarah Arnold
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas Matt Vespa
'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown