Roll the Tape: Democrats Get a Reminder About Their Bigotry Toward Clarence Thomas

After weeks of relentless attacks and false accusations of ethics violations from their friends in the media, Democrats convened a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday to further attack and undermine the Supreme Court.

But while Democratic Senators like Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse (who has a pile of his own ethics issues to sift through) continually attacked Justice Clarence Thomas over trips he has taken over the years with a wealthy friend, Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, John Kennedy and others weren't letting it stand.

Senator Cruz took a trip down memory lane to expose the left's long held bigotry toward Justice Thomas.

The attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas by Democrats and the corporate media reveal a glaring double standard.



They’re vilifying him for traveling with a close friend.



Well if that’s the standard, just about every Supreme Court Justice has done so and done so in much greater… pic.twitter.com/EvvTpW6Qtq — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 3, 2023

Senator Mike Lee did the same and issued a warning.

When this chapter of American history is written, those who attack Justice Thomas today will be justly dismissed as intolerant bigots. To my liberal friends I sincerely ask: do you really want to join that club? https://t.co/ya4W6grodb — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 3, 2023

Senator Kennedy called out Democrats for essentially accusing conservative Supreme Court Justices of taking bribes and explained why they continue to relentlessly attack the Court's legitimacy.

Senator John Kennedy:



"Today's hearing is an excuse to sling more mud at an institution some Democrats don't like because they CAN'T CONTROL IT!"



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I58fAkOJJJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Senator John Kennedy perfectly sums up Democrat attacks on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court:



"My democratic colleagues should fill out a hurt feelings report and move on, for the sake of the Constitution!" pic.twitter.com/daavj5BrkP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, if Senate Democrats want to talk about ethics reform, they're going to have a problem...with themselves.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are demanding strict oversight for the Supreme Court, but those same lawmakers don't have the ethical high ground on which they pretend to stand — far from it, in fact.



DEEP DIVE: https://t.co/uhuDbflYVx — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 2, 2023



