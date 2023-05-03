Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas
US Attorney Nearing Decision on Hunter Biden Tax Investigation, But There's a Catch
Weingarten’s Revisionism
How to Bribe the Supreme Court
These Federal Agencies Are Keeping Their Vaccine Mandates...for Now
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers
Do Democrats in Disarray Mean Biden is in Trouble in This Key State?
FBI In Possession of Document That Details 'Criminal Scheme' Involving the Biden's and...
FBI Reportedly Stalked Catholic Churches After Memo Warning Of ‘Extremist Behavior’
Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer'
WH Pressed on Biden’s Refusal to Recognize Hunter’s Love Child
Biden Admin to Investigate School for Hosting Event Only Allowing Girls and ‘Gender...
Sen. Chris Murphy Gives Nauseating Defense of Disruptive Democratic State Lawmakers
Did the Senate Dems' Witness Really Retweet This?
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's Why Leftists Weren't Arrested Outside the Homes of Supreme Court Justices

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 03, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

New training documents from the U.S. Marshals Service show law enforcement agents were discouraged from arresting leftist protestors outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices last year. The raucous protestors, who showed up in the aftermath of the Dobbs leak -- which revealed Roe v. Wade would be overturned -- repeatedly broke the law

18 U.S. Code § 1507 - Picketing or parading

Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

In a letter to U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is revealing the details. 

"In in May 2022, some Supreme Court justices faced relentless protests at their homes, seemingly intended to influence the Court’s decision. Although federal law prohibits picketing near the residence of a federal judge with the intent to influence the judge’s official duties, recent evidence indicates that the U.S. Marshals protecting the justices were directed to 'not' conduct arrests 'unless it was absolutely necessary.' As the Supreme Court and the justices continue to face a barrage of unrelenting attacks, we write to you requesting documents and information relating to this matter," Jordan wrote. 

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown

"During a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee in March 2023, Senator Katie Britt questioned Attorney General Garland regarding training materials provided to the U.S. Marshals, which reveals why there have been no arrests. Among other things, the training slides instructed Marshals 'to avoid, unless absolutely necessary, any criminal enforcement,' stated that 'making arrests and initiating prosecutions is not the goal,” that arrests of protestors should be a 'last resort' and would be 'counter-productive,'" he continued. "These directives appear to contradict Attorney General Garland’s previous statements to Congress that Marshals had 'full authority' to make arrest decisions. The directives for law enforcement to stand down are particularly troubling given the long line of recent left-wing attempts to intimidate and influence the Court." 

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court leak on Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito was removed from his home due to increased security threats. A man in possession of weapons and rope was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and admitted to wanting to assassinate him. For months, pro-abortion activists showed up outside the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and at her children's school. 

The Biden administration encouraged the behavior and asked activists to do more. 


Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown
How to Bribe the Supreme Court Ann Coulter
Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer' Sarah Arnold
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas Matt Vespa
'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown