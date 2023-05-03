Oh, So That's Why Leftists Weren't Arrested Outside the Homes of Supreme Court Justices

New training documents from the U.S. Marshals Service show law enforcement agents were discouraged from arresting leftist protestors outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices last year. The raucous protestors, who showed up in the aftermath of the Dobbs leak -- which revealed Roe v. Wade would be overturned -- repeatedly broke the law.

18 U.S. Code § 1507 - Picketing or parading Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

In a letter to U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is revealing the details.

"In in May 2022, some Supreme Court justices faced relentless protests at their homes, seemingly intended to influence the Court’s decision. Although federal law prohibits picketing near the residence of a federal judge with the intent to influence the judge’s official duties, recent evidence indicates that the U.S. Marshals protecting the justices were directed to 'not' conduct arrests 'unless it was absolutely necessary.' As the Supreme Court and the justices continue to face a barrage of unrelenting attacks, we write to you requesting documents and information relating to this matter," Jordan wrote.

"During a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee in March 2023, Senator Katie Britt questioned Attorney General Garland regarding training materials provided to the U.S. Marshals, which reveals why there have been no arrests. Among other things, the training slides instructed Marshals 'to avoid, unless absolutely necessary, any criminal enforcement,' stated that 'making arrests and initiating prosecutions is not the goal,” that arrests of protestors should be a 'last resort' and would be 'counter-productive,'" he continued. "These directives appear to contradict Attorney General Garland’s previous statements to Congress that Marshals had 'full authority' to make arrest decisions. The directives for law enforcement to stand down are particularly troubling given the long line of recent left-wing attempts to intimidate and influence the Court."

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court leak on Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito was removed from his home due to increased security threats. A man in possession of weapons and rope was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and admitted to wanting to assassinate him. For months, pro-abortion activists showed up outside the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and at her children's school.

The Biden administration encouraged the behavior and asked activists to do more.

Psaki stated in Tuesday's press briefing that Joe Biden's position is to "continue to encourage" protesters to harass Supreme Court Justices at their homes.https://t.co/JItFMeWy6t — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 10, 2022



