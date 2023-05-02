Graham Brings the Receipts Against Democrat Attacks on the Supreme Court

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats held a hearing Tuesday morning titled, "Supreme Court Ethics Reform." The hearing comes after weeks of attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts from leftist dark money groups and their allies in the media.

"Senate Democrats are holding a political hearing on Tuesday. And pretending there's an "ethics problem" on the Supreme Court. (There's not.) To delegitimize--and destroy--the Supreme Court. Because the Court is in their way. It's the last line of defense," former Supreme Court Clerk Mike Davis explained on Twitter. "Stopping politicians from running over our rights as Americans. Including the rights to speak, associate, worship, and protect ourselves. So Senate Democrats are working with their lapdogs in the media, to plant bogus stories--especially over the last couple weeks, in the buildup to Tuesday."

Chairman Dick Durbin issued a request for Justice Roberts to testify at the hearing, which was denied. In addition, all nine justices pushed back on Democrat efforts to legislate new rules for the Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts Formally Declines Dick Durbin's Request

Republican Ranking Member Lindsey Graham wasted no time bringing receipts and combatting the double standard currently being issued by Democrats toward conservative Supreme Court Justices.

Senator Lindsey Graham:



Senator Lindsey Graham:

"We're going to push back as hard as we can, and tell the American people the truth about what's going on here. This is not about making the court better. This is about destroying a conservative court. It will not work."

GRAHAM: "Does anybody know anything about the organization Demand Justice?"



All witnesses say that they don't.



"Do you know where their money comes from?"



All witnesses say that they don't.



"Are you aware that they spent over $1M in ads pressuring Justice Breyer to resign?" pic.twitter.com/INwAQqKopF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Republican Senator John Kennedy also joined in, noting Democrats on the Committee aren't interested in ethics reform. Instead, they want to control the Court.

Senator John Kennedy:



"Today's hearing is an excuse to sling more mud at an institution some Democrats don't like because they CAN'T CONTROL IT!"



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I58fAkOJJJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Senator John Kennedy perfectly sums up Democrat attacks on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court:



Senator John Kennedy perfectly sums up Democrat attacks on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court:

"My democratic colleagues should fill out a hurt feelings report and move on, for the sake of the Constitution!"




