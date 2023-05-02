Graham Brings the Receipts Against Democrat Attacks on the Supreme Court

French Kiss Off
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 02, 2023
Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats held a hearing Tuesday morning titled, "Supreme Court Ethics Reform." The hearing comes after weeks of attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts from leftist dark money groups and their allies in the media. 

"Senate Democrats are holding a political hearing on Tuesday. And pretending there's an "ethics problem" on the Supreme Court. (There's not.) To delegitimize--and destroy--the Supreme Court. Because the Court is in their way. It's the last line of defense," former Supreme Court Clerk Mike Davis explained on Twitter. "Stopping politicians from running over our rights as Americans. Including the rights to speak, associate, worship, and protect ourselves. So Senate Democrats are working with their lapdogs in the media, to plant bogus stories--especially over the last couple weeks, in the buildup to Tuesday."

Chairman Dick Durbin issued a request for Justice Roberts to testify at the hearing, which was denied. In addition, all nine justices pushed back on Democrat efforts to legislate new rules for the Court. 

Republican Ranking Member Lindsey Graham wasted no time bringing receipts and combatting the double standard currently being issued by Democrats toward conservative Supreme Court Justices. 

Republican Senator John Kennedy also joined in, noting Democrats on the Committee aren't interested in ethics reform. Instead, they want to control the Court. 


