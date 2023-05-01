Will Deadbeat Dad Hunter Biden Be Held in Contempt by a Local Court?

Deadbeat dad Hunter Biden made an appearance in an Arkansas court room Monday morning after being ordered by a judge to do so. For years Biden has refused to acknowledge his daughter, Navy Joan Biden, who he fathered with Lunden Roberts five years ago. He's also failed to pay child support and falsely claimed to the court he doesn't have the money to do so despite raking in tens-of-millions for the Biden family over the past decade. When Roberts requested the Biden name be applied as her daughter's last name, Hunter fought it.

"Hunter Biden was ordered this week to appear for a contempt hearing set for Monday morning. The hearing is part of an ongoing paternity and child support dispute between Biden and an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts," Local Live 5 WCSC reports. "Roberts has accused Biden of ignoring court orders and withholding evidence in the dispute, and she requested that Biden be held in contempt until he complies."

Fox News Alert: Hunter Biden is "appearing before a judge right now for a child support hearing in Arkansas — but this fight could have larger implications for him and the White House, especially when it comes to the federal investigation into the Biden family’s business… pic.twitter.com/rcd0pKOrGK — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 1, 2023

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also refuse to acknowledge Navy Joan. Biden was asked about his grandchildren last week during an event at the White House. He said he has six. He actually has seven.

A little girl just fact-checked Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/S75TN2zLBm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother... https://t.co/pKkQprJXac — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2023

The Deadbeat Granddad https://t.co/hrKXFzLDAE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 28, 2023











