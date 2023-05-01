Mike Lee Sounds the Alarm Over the Left's Latest Attacks on the Supreme...
Biden's Marxist Mortgage Rule Is Officially Here
Oh, So That's Who Decided Joe Biden Would Run for Re-Election
Biden's Backdoor Pardon for Hunter
Illegal Immigrant From Mexico Is Suspect in Mass Shooting of Honduran Family
The Military's Job Is Simple, but the Biden Administration Seems Awfully Confused About...
Regulators Seize First Republic in Second-Largest US Bank Failure, Sell to JPMorgan
At Least One Person Thinks Kamala Harris Is 'Ready to Be President'
Mayorkas Has a New Definition for 'Secure Border'
Second Amendment Win: Federal Judge Blocks Illinois Ban on Some Semi-Automatic Rifles, Mag...
Kennedy Surges Despite Bias and Censorship
'Transabled': People Are Reportedly Choosing to Identify As Handicapped
WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrats' Savage Responses to Joe Biden's 2024 Announcement
It’s Time to Move to a National Popular Vote in Order to Combat...
Tipsheet

Will Deadbeat Dad Hunter Biden Be Held in Contempt by a Local Court?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 01, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Deadbeat dad Hunter Biden made an appearance in an Arkansas court room Monday morning after being ordered by a judge to do so. For years Biden has refused to acknowledge his daughter, Navy Joan Biden, who he fathered with Lunden Roberts five years ago. He's also failed to pay child support and falsely claimed to the court he doesn't have the money to do so despite raking in tens-of-millions for the Biden family over the past decade. When Roberts requested the Biden name be applied as her daughter's last name, Hunter fought it. 

"Hunter Biden was ordered this week to appear for a contempt hearing set for Monday morning. The hearing is part of an ongoing paternity and child support dispute between Biden and an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts," Local Live 5 WCSC reports. "Roberts has accused Biden of ignoring court orders and withholding evidence in the dispute, and she requested that Biden be held in contempt until he complies."

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also refuse to acknowledge Navy Joan. Biden was asked about his grandchildren last week during an event at the White House. He said he has six. He actually has seven.

Recommended

The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter




Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter
Oh, So That's Who Decided Joe Biden Would Run for Re-Election Spencer Brown
Biden's Backdoor Pardon for Hunter Larry O'Connor
Biden's Marxist Mortgage Rule Is Officially Here Katie Pavlich
Donald Trump’s Paper Tiger Campaign Is Worried As Hell Scott Morefield
WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrats' Savage Responses to Joe Biden's 2024 Announcement Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter