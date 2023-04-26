Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again
Tipsheet

Mike Lee Challenges Elizabeth Warren After Her Latest Supreme Court Tirade

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 26, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Republican Senator Mike Lee is issuing a challenge to Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren after she again launched an attack on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and called for court packing on behalf of the left. 

First, Warren's attack.

And Lee's response.

Meanwhile, leftists have been keenly focused on taking down Justice Clarence Thomas over the past few weeks with calls for impeachment. His crime? Taking trips with a wealthy friend over the past twenty years. They've demanded Chief Justice John Roberts open an ethics investigation into Thomas and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin is demanding he testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That request has been rejected. 

