Mike Lee Challenges Elizabeth Warren After Her Latest Supreme Court Tirade

Republican Senator Mike Lee is issuing a challenge to Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren after she again launched an attack on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and called for court packing on behalf of the left.

First, Warren's attack.

For the sake of our freedoms and the sake of our democracy, we must expand the Supreme Court to rebalance it, and we need to institute a binding code of ethics for the justices. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 24, 2023

And Lee's response.

.@ewarren, I’d love to debate you on this topic at a mutually agreeable time and venue. In the meantime, please take a look at Saving Nine, which I wrote to defend the position previously held by @POTUS—that packing the Supreme Court would harm all of us. https://t.co/6ImeXEpRuV https://t.co/wKNLhWIhlt — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, leftists have been keenly focused on taking down Justice Clarence Thomas over the past few weeks with calls for impeachment. His crime? Taking trips with a wealthy friend over the past twenty years. They've demanded Chief Justice John Roberts open an ethics investigation into Thomas and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin is demanding he testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That request has been rejected.

Breaking: #SCOTUS Chief Justice Roberts declines Senator Durbin’s invitation to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/xHQ7CInuwq — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) April 25, 2023