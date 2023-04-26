Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again

Speaking to reporters from the Rose Garden at the White House Wednesday afternoon during a joint press conference with South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden reacted to polls showing a majority of Americans, including Democrats, don't want him to run for a second term.

FULL VIDEO: Joe Biden's ROUGH answer when confronted about his age heading into 2024... pic.twitter.com/TaXVeDfaW4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

Over the weekend results from the latest NBC News polling among Democrats was brutal for Biden.

Watch: New NBC poll finds among Democrats:



• "53% of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run"



• "76% of voters under 35 think he shouldn't run"



• "64% of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run" pic.twitter.com/REdJIVh4ei — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 23, 2023

Biden officially launched his 2024 re-election campaign with a video on Tuesday morning, focusing on "MAGA republicans" and "finishing the job" for the sake of "protecting democracy."

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in the battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer rights. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do, too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election," Biden claimed.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the DNC will not hold a primary debate despite Biden opponents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson running for the Democratic nomination.



