Waltz Defends 'Sick and Tired' Americans Over Europe's Pathetic Burden Sharing
Biden's Energy Secretary Endorses Suicidal Mission for the U.S. Military
The Primetime Ratings Collapse Has Begun at Fox News
Will Middle America Go With Trump a Third Time?
From the Comfort of the White House Basement, Biden Seeks to Ruin the...
Kentucky Voters Abandon Democrats in Droves on Andy Beshear's Watch
Nikki Haley Has Chosen a Side in Florida's Legal Battle Against Disney
Eric Swalwell on Gun Control: You're Either With Kids or Their Killers
The New Baby-Killers
A Reporter Caught Up With Tucker Carlson. Here's What He Had to Say.
Disney Sues DeSantis In Retaliation of the Governor's Efforts to Protect Florida From...
Democrats in Left-Wing State Strike Down Amendment to Bill to Cover De-Transition Care
Republican Governor Signs Permitless Concealed Carry Bill Into Law
Tim Scott Shows How Yet Another Biden Nominee Is Woefully Unqualified
Tipsheet

Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 26, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking to reporters from the Rose Garden at the White House Wednesday afternoon during a joint press conference with South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden reacted to polls showing a majority of Americans, including Democrats, don't want him to run for a second term. 

Over the weekend results from the latest NBC News polling among Democrats was brutal for Biden. 

Biden officially launched his 2024 re-election campaign with a video on Tuesday morning, focusing on "MAGA republicans" and "finishing the job" for the sake of "protecting democracy."

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in the battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer rights. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do, too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election," Biden claimed. 

Recommended

Another Major Biden Crisis Is Looming Spencer Brown

Meanwhile, the DNC will not hold a primary debate despite Biden opponents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson running for the Democratic nomination. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Major Biden Crisis Is Looming Spencer Brown
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas
Nikki Haley Has Chosen a Side in Florida's Legal Battle Against Disney Julio Rosas
Biden's Energy Secretary Endorses Suicidal Mission for the U.S. Military Katie Pavlich
From the Comfort of the White House Basement, Biden Seeks to Ruin the GOP on This Issue in 2024 Matt Vespa
The Real Problem Fox News Now Has Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Another Major Biden Crisis Is Looming Spencer Brown