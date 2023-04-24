This Fact Proves Biden's Foreign Policy Is an Epic Disaster

Over the weekend President Joe Biden abandoned the U.S. Embassy in Sudan as violence inside the country continues to rage.

Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. Government personnel from Khartoum in response to the situation in Sudan.



I am grateful for the commitment of our Embassy staff and the skill of our service members who brought them to safety. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2023

While embassy staff was evacuated, thousands of Americans in the country were left behind.

Biden Evacuates Embassy in Sudan...and Leaves Americans Behind

https://t.co/zzYxWyF6Bi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 23, 2023

A Massachusetts teacher and her 18-month-old daughter are among thousands of Americans trapped in war-torn Sudan. Trillian Clifford, of Ashland, and her daughter, Alma, have been hiding from the sound of machine guns outside their apartment in the capital of Khartoum, where Trillian teaches the children of U.S. Embassy officials at the Khartoum International American School. Her family back home is now calling for the US to take action and get Clifford and her daughter out of the third largest African nation as government officials evacuated nearly 100 embassy officials over the weekend.

Sudan marks the third U.S. Embassy Biden has abandoned since taking office in January 2021. In August 2021, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul was overrun by Taliban fighters during the catastrophic and chaotic U.S. exit from the country. Thousands of Americans were and still are trapped behind enemy lines. In February 2022, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev was temporarily closed for business after Biden failed to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading the country.

But it wasn't long ago that things weren't this way, as Republican Congressman Michael Waltz points out. Sudan signed onto the Abraham Accords just before President Trump left office.

Just two years ago Sudan signed the Abraham Accords. This administration’s Middle East policy is literally going up in smoke. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 24, 2023

We were warned.