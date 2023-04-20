Biden Just Tinkered With the Mortgage System and Not in a Good Way
Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion
Biden 'Pre-Positions' Troops for Evacuation of U.S. Embassy in Sudan
BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down
Biden's Education Secretary Doesn't Even Know What Confucius Institutes Are
203 Democrats Vote Against Protecting Women’s Sports
Chicago Mayor-Elect Doubles Down Defending Youths Rioting in Downtown
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah
Major ESPN Personality Breaks Rank on Issue of Trans Athletes in Women's Sports
State Attorneys General Rally to Remind State Prosecutors Can Be Removed for Not...
Watch: Pro-DeSantis PAC Finally Fires Back at Team Trump's Barrage of Negative Ads
Left-Wing Mayor Calls for Hundreds More Police Officers to Curb Violence and Crime
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Block VA Abortions
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working...
Tipsheet

Jim Jordan Scored a Brief Legal Win Against Alvin Bragg

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 20, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan scored a brief legal win against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Wednesday night after a federal judge denied Bragg's request for a restraining order to block a congressional subpoena. 

"The request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. for a temporary restraining order, enjoining enforcement of the subpoena issued to Mark F. Pomerantz by the Committee on the Judiciary of the United States House of Representatives, chaired by Congressman Jim Jordan, is DENIED. The subpoena was issued with a 'valid legislative purpose' in connection with the 'broad' and 'indispensable' congressional power to 'conduct investigations,'" United States District Court Judge Mary Vyskocil wrote in a ruling. "It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in that connection. Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law."

Bragg had sought to block testimony from Pomerantz, who resigned from the office earlier this year after pursing a criminal indictment against President Donald Trump. 

Recommended

Watch Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis

On Thursday morning, a Second Circuit Judge issued a stay on behalf of Bragg and Pomerantz, delaying his testimony and requirement to comply with the subpoena. 

Earlier this month, Chairman Jordan also requested testimony and documents from Senior Counsel to New York County District Attorney's Office Matthew Colangelo, who is still working in the office. 

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the New York County District Attorney's unprecedented indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office. According to news reports, District Attorney Alvin Bragg hired you in December 2022 to 'jump-start' his office's investigation of President Trump, reportedly due to your 'history of taking on Donald J. Trump and his family business,'" Jordan wrote in a letter to Colangelo. "You had previously served in senior positions in the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York Attorney General's Office, both of which had competing investigations related to President Trump. Given your history of working for law-enforcement entities that are pursuing President Trump and the public reporting surrounding your decision to work for the New York County District Attorney's Office, we request your cooperation with our oversight in your personal capacity."

"Pomerantz left the Office—very publicly—because its investigation into President Trump was not proceeding fast enough for his liking. His public resignation reportedly left District Attorney Bragg 'deeply stung,' and caused him to issue an 'unusual' public statement 'emphasizing that the investigation into Trump and his business was far from over,'" the letter continues. "The circumstances and chain of events that led to your hiring by the New York County District Attorney's Office could therefore shed substantial light on the underlying motives for that Office's investigation into and indictment of President Trump."




Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down Spencer Brown
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat Victor Davis Hanson
State Attorneys General Rally to Remind State Prosecutors Can Be Removed for Not Enforcing the Law Rebecca Downs
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis