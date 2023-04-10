The FBI Tried to Get Informants Inside Catholic Churches
Tipsheet

'Child Predator!' The Dalai Lama Apologizes After Weird Tongue Request

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

We don't usually pay much attention to the Dalai Lama around here, but given he's one of the most famous people in the world and because we care about the innocence of children, here we are. 

During an event back in February, the 14th Dalai Lama kissed a little boy -- who isn't his child -- on the mouth while touching his face. The boy expressed discomfort with his body language and yet, the Dalai Llama kept him restrained. He then asked the boy to "suck his tongue" while pulling him closer. 

The move was seen around the world, prompting significant backlash. 

Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich

On Monday morning and two months later, the Dalai Lama issued an apology. His office says he was just "teasing." 


