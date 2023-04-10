'Child Predator!' The Dalai Lama Apologizes After Weird Tongue Request

We don't usually pay much attention to the Dalai Lama around here, but given he's one of the most famous people in the world and because we care about the innocence of children, here we are.

During an event back in February, the 14th Dalai Lama kissed a little boy -- who isn't his child -- on the mouth while touching his face. The boy expressed discomfort with his body language and yet, the Dalai Llama kept him restrained. He then asked the boy to "suck his tongue" while pulling him closer.

Trigger warning: Pedophilia



Dalai Lama calls up a minor boy, kisses him on lips, asks for a tongue kiss as well. Also, notice where he takes the boy’s hand. This is disgusting and appears to be a case of child molestation.pic.twitter.com/3O8nEabwiK — Saif (@isaifpatel) April 8, 2023

The move was seen around the world, prompting significant backlash.

The Dalai Lama asked a little boy to suck his tongue and not one mainstream news outlet is asking what the heck is going on here. This is pedophilic, abusive and totally sick. pic.twitter.com/n16lDgONhg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 10, 2023

He is a sick Child Predator! pic.twitter.com/r7ohMA8JSi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2023

The media doesn’t know the term for when an adult asks a child to suck their tongue. It’s called child sexual abuse! The child was in distress but nothing will be done about it. Shame on The Dalai Lama. The world calls him "a great spiritual leader". We know what he really is. pic.twitter.com/LFGAO2i9QI — Landon Starbuck (@LandonStarbuck) April 10, 2023

On Monday morning and two months later, the Dalai Lama issued an apology. His office says he was just "teasing."



