Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'

Conservative firebrand and constitutional attorney Mark Levin is calling Tuesday's arraignment of President Donald Trump the "real insurrection."

2. When the Democrat Party, for the first time in our history, used a radical Marxist DA in a Democrat city with a Democrat grand jury and a Democrat judge manufactured a criminal case against the leading GOP candidate for the presidency. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 4, 2023

4. And the Democrat attorney general in New York, another Marxist, has brought a civil case; the Democrat DA in Atlanta is poised to bring criminal charges in Georgia — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 4, 2023

5. and the so-called special counsel in Washington, DC, appointed by Biden's attorney general, is running two grand juries with the intent of bringing a slew of federal charges. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 4, 2023

Levin is also pointing out the double standard and repeated civil rights violations by Democrats abusing their power.

2. The Clintons roam free, the Bidens roam free, the Pelosis roam free, Cuomo roams free, etc. Apparently, prosecutorial discretion goes one way. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 4, 2023

2. So, Bragg ramped up this investigation again, in January, and now this. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 4, 2023