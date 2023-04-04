Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
A Very Dark Day for America
Biden is Laughing About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K
Full Indictment Against Trump Released
LATEST: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges
Kessler Angling for More Corrections
Members of Trump’s Family React to His Arraignment
Has Joe Manchin Learned His Lesson?
Alvin Bragg Holds Press Conference After Trump's Arraignment
Manhattan DA Office Scrubs Staff From Website
Trump Earning Even More Endorsements for 2024
Trump Fundraises for 2024 Campaign With Mug Shot T-Shirt
Tipsheet

Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 04, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Conservative firebrand and constitutional attorney Mark Levin is calling Tuesday's arraignment of President Donald Trump the "real insurrection." 

Levin is also pointing out the double standard and repeated civil rights violations by Democrats abusing their power. 

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K Spencer Brown
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game Matt Vespa
Full Indictment Against Trump Released Spencer Brown
Here's What Tucker Carlson Is Calling the 'Most Shocking Attack' on Free Speech Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell