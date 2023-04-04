Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her

On Sunday the LSU Tigers won the women's NCAA basketball tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes and became national champions.

First Lady Jill Biden congratulated both teams and said she would "tell Joe," President Biden, that he shouldn't only invite the winners to the White House.

JILL BIDEN: “Congratulations to both teams…I think Iowa should come too…winners and losers, that’s sportsmanship!” pic.twitter.com/N2TeF3orce — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

That suggestion didn't go over well, especially with LSU's star player.

The First Lady's team walked back her suggestion and President Biden invited LSU for a visit to the White House in the coming weeks.

Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

Congrats to @LSUwbkb who demonstrated excellence on and off the court. They showed us what it looks like to win with an unrelenting belief in themselves.



And they did it in one of the most-watched women's sports games in US history.



You have an incredible school, @LSUpresident. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2023

We can all learn a lot from watching these champions compete — and I look forward to welcoming them at each of their White House visits. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2023

