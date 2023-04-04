A Very Dark Day for America
Tipsheet

Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 04, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Sunday the LSU Tigers won the women's NCAA basketball tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes and became national champions. 

First Lady Jill Biden congratulated both teams and said she would "tell Joe," President Biden, that he shouldn't only invite the winners to the White House. 

That suggestion didn't go over well, especially with LSU's star player. 

The First Lady's team walked back her suggestion and President Biden invited LSU for a visit to the White House in the coming weeks. 

JOE BIDEN

