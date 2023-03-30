Treasury Secretary: Yeah, the IRS Visit to Taibbi's House Was Abnormal
Tipsheet

State Department Urges Americans to Leave Russia After Latest Hostage Taking

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 30, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

UPDATE: The State Department is urging all Americans to leave the country. 

***Original post***

News broke Thursday morning that the Russian government detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich under "spying" charges. Gershkovich worked out of the paper's Moscow bureau. 

The White House has issued a response to the hostage taking. 

"We are deeply concerned by the troubling reports that Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen, has been detained in Russia," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Peirre released in a statement. "Last night, White House and State Department Officials spoke with Mr. Gershkovich’s employer, the Wall Street Journal.  The Administration has also been in contact with his family.  Furthermore, the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich."

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms. We also condemn the Russian government’s continued targeting and repression of journalists and freedom of the press," the statement continues. "I want to strongly reiterate that Americans should heed the U.S. government’s warning to not travel to Russia. U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise."

In December the Biden administration swapped "merchant of death" terrorist Viktor Bout for WNBA player Brittney Griner, raising concerns the trade would only embolden Russia to continue their targeting of Americans. At the time Griner was released, former Marine Paul Whelan was left behind. 

Tags: RUSSIA

