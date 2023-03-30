Trump Vows to Defeat Bragg and Take Back the Country
Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 30, 2023 7:15 PM

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the man who abused his authority and lied about "Russian collusion" for years, is weighing in on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision to indict former President Trump and current 2024 presidential candidate over a years old and longtime settled hush money case. 

When Republicans took back the House in January, Schiff was removed from his position on the Intelligence Committee for repeatedly misconstruing information to the American people.

"The misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions — ultimately leaving our nation less safe,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter. "I cannot put partisan loyalty ahead of national security, and I cannot simply recognize years of service as the sole criteria for membership on this essential committee. Integrity matters more." 

