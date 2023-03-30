Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the man who abused his authority and lied about "Russian collusion" for years, is weighing in on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision to indict former President Trump and current 2024 presidential candidate over a years old and longtime settled hush money case.

The indictment of a former president is unprecedented.



But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged.



A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office.



Especially when they do.



To do otherwise is not democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 30, 2023

When Republicans took back the House in January, Schiff was removed from his position on the Intelligence Committee for repeatedly misconstruing information to the American people.

"The misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions — ultimately leaving our nation less safe,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter. "I cannot put partisan loyalty ahead of national security, and I cannot simply recognize years of service as the sole criteria for membership on this essential committee. Integrity matters more."

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee.



I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

