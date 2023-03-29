Hawley Responds to Biden's Laughter About Slaughtered Christians
Tipsheet

We've Got an Update on the Trump Grand Jury

Katie Pavlich
March 29, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The New York City grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and alleged campaign hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels is headed for a month long break without issuing an indictment. 

"The Manhattan grand jury examining Donald Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment to a porn star isn’t expected to hear evidence in the case for the next month largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus, according to a person familiar with the proceedings," POLITICO first reported. "The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change."

The news comes after the convening of the grand jury was abruptly canceled on two separate days last week. 

Two weeks ago Trump took to Truth Social and claimed an indictment was coming on March 14th and that he would be arrested. He has since raised nearly $2 million. 

"ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," Trump wrote. 

The House Judiciary Committee immediately jumped to Trump's defense and demanded testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg about the ongoing "political witch hunt." Bragg shot back, citing separation of powers and the ongoing investigation. 

