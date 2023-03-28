Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation
Hawley Calls on Feds to Investigate Nashville As a Hate Crime
Why Biden’s Latest Approval Numbers Should Have Him More Worried Than Usual
These Mass Shootings Sure Are Different Nowadays
John Kerry's Defense of Climate Change Activists' Private Jet Use Is Beyond Comical
Mayorkas Confronted After Border Patrol Admits DHS Doesn't Have Control of the Border
Hero Officers Who Took Out Trans Shooter at Christian School Identified
Trump Claims DeSantis Would Be Working in a 'Pizza Parlor' Without His Endorsement
'What an Amazing Coincidence': Here's Who Showed Up at Matt Taibbi's Door the...
This Is What the Media Were Concerned About After TN School Shooting
Utah Parent Says School District Should Ban the Bible Because It Contains ‘Porn’
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage
Interesting Polling on Companies Getting Involved in Social and Political Issues
Want to End Gun Violence? Change Society, Don't Ban Guns!
Tipsheet

McCarthy Blasts Biden's 'Extreme Approach' to the Debt Limit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Thanks to runaway federal government spending, the United States is expected to hit the national debt ceiling as soon as this summer. 

In January, President Joe Biden met with newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House to discuss a number of issues, including an increase in the debt limit with conditions. Biden said at the time there would be another meeting. In addition, he publicly declared plans to meet with McCarthy during the National Prayer Breakfast. 

"Let’s start treating each other with respect. That’s what Kevin and I are going to do,” Biden said at the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill," Biden said. "We had a good meeting yesterday. I think we got to do it across the board. It doesn’t mean we’re going to agree and fight like hell. But let’s treat each other with respect." 

Now, Biden is refusing to keep his word. 

"Nearly two months ago, you and I sat down to discuss a path forward on the debt limit. Since that time, however, you and your team have ben completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline," McCarthy wrote in a letter to Biden Tuesday. "With each passing day, I am incredibly concerned that you are putting an already fragile economy in jeopardy by insisting upon your extreme position of refusing to negotiate any meaningful changes to out-of-control government spending alongside an increase of the debt limit. Your position -- if maintained -- could prevent America from meeting its obligations and hold dire ramifications for the entire nation."

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell

"I have no interest in brinksmanship -- only in doing what is best for the American people. We cannot solve the nation's fiscal problems overnight, and House Republicans are not demanding we do so. But we cannot continue to kick the can down the road and ignore America's ballooning national debt, all while you continue to spend trillions more, including through unaccountable executive fiat," McCarthy continued. 

Before McCarthy's January meeting with Biden, the White House said they were unwilling to negotiate over the debt limit and called on Congress to raise it without conditions or spending cuts. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell
Interesting Polling on Companies Getting Involved in Social and Political Issues Guy Benson
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
Why the Nashville Christian School Shooting Is About to Disappear From the News Cycle Matt Vespa
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell