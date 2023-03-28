McCarthy Blasts Biden's 'Extreme Approach' to the Debt Limit
Hawley Calls on Feds to Investigate Nashville As a Hate Crime
Why Biden’s Latest Approval Numbers Should Have Him More Worried Than Usual
These Mass Shootings Sure Are Different Nowadays
John Kerry's Defense of Climate Change Activists' Private Jet Use Is Beyond Comical
Mayorkas Confronted After Border Patrol Admits DHS Doesn't Have Control of the Border
Hero Officers Who Took Out Trans Shooter at Christian School Identified
Trump Claims DeSantis Would Be Working in a 'Pizza Parlor' Without His Endorsement
'What an Amazing Coincidence': Here's Who Showed Up at Matt Taibbi's Door the...
This Is What the Media Were Concerned About After TN School Shooting
Utah Parent Says School District Should Ban the Bible Because It Contains ‘Porn’
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage
Interesting Polling on Companies Getting Involved in Social and Political Issues
Want to End Gun Violence? Change Society, Don't Ban Guns!
Tipsheet

Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2023 12:00 PM

As Leah detailed this morning, an IRS agent showed up at the home of veteran journalist Matt Taibbi the day he testified in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about big tech, government censorship exposed in the Twitter Files. Here is what he said during his opening statement to lawmakers:

Now, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is blasting the IRS and demanding more information, including documentation about conversations and government collusion, in the lead up to the "coincidental" visit. 

"The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing on March 9, 2023, to examine the mounting evidence that the federal government pressured, coerced, and even directed technology companies to take certain actions related to digital content. The Committee recently learned that during this hearing, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent visited, unannounced and unprompted, the home of one of the hearing witnesses, Matthew Taibbi, an independent journalist who has reported extensively on government abuse," Jordan wrote in a letter to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday. "In light of the hostile reaction to Mr. Taibbi’s reporting among left-wing activists, and the IRS’s history as a tool of government abuse, the IRS’s action could be interpreted as an attempt to intimidate a witness before Congress. We expect your full cooperation with our inquiry."

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell

“The circumstances surrounding the IRS’s unannounced and unprompted visit to Mr. Taibbi’s home, at the exact time that he was testifying to Congress about ‘the most serious’ government abuse he has witnessed in his career as a journalist, are incredible," the letter continues. "The IRS’s visit is all the more concerning in light of Mr. Taibbi’s assertions that the IRS informed him the problems were not ‘monetary’ and he had never received any prior indication of any issues with his 2018 return. These facts demand a careful examination by the Committee to determine whether the visit was a thinly-veiled attempt to influence or intimidate a witness before Congress."

Taibbi had this to say about the situation. 


Tags: IRS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell
Interesting Polling on Companies Getting Involved in Social and Political Issues Guy Benson
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
Why the Nashville Christian School Shooting Is About to Disappear From the News Cycle Matt Vespa
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
John Kerry's Defense of Climate Change Activists' Private Jet Use Is Beyond Comical Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell