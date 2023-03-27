There's One Place Kamala Harris Will Ignore During Her Trip to Africa
The White House Is Still Defending Biden's Failed FAA Nominee

Katie Pavlich
March 27, 2023
Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continued to defend the qualifications of Biden's failed nominee -- Phil Washington - to head the Federal Aviation Administration. 

"FAA needs a confirmed administrator. Period. That's what they need. That's what they need and what the country deserves. Phil Washington had the right qualifications and experience for this role," Jean-Pierre said. "There were games that were played and an onslaught of Republican attacks." 

Over the weekend Washington's nomination was pulled after it became clear he would not get enough votes from Democrats in the U.S. Senate to hold the position. 

Washington's nomination became doomed after he botched a series of basic questions about air safety under questioning from Republican Senator Ted Budd during his confirmation hearing earlier this month. 

Despite White House claims Republicans sank the nomination, Democrats could have voted to push Washington through without a single GOP vote. Washington bailed out knowing he couldn't shore up Democratic support. 

