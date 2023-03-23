There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump

The New York City grand jury considering an indictment against President Donald Trump will not meet for a second day in a row after abruptly adjourning on Wednesday.

"A Manhattan grand jury will not hear testimony, deliberate or vote on the hush-money case against former President Donald Trump Thursday," Fox News reported Thursday morning. "Since the grand jury does not sit on Fridays, a vote on the Trump case is not expected this week, according to the source."

The decision comes after reports there is turmoil inside the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and severe disagreement about bringing an indictment against the former president.

Meanwhile, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is demanding Bragg testify on Capitol Hill about his politically charged crusade against Trump.

"House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) just sent letters to former special prosecutors Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz demanding documents and testimony relating to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority amid the reported impending indictment of former President Donald Trump," Jordan's office released Thursday. "Dunne and Pomerantz both resigned from their positions in the DA’s Office in January 2022 after Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges against President Trump. Since leaving the DA’s office, Dunne and Pomerantz have publicly criticized Bragg for refusing to aggressively prosecute President Trump and now have even opened a law firm to bring lawsuits to prevent President Trump from holding future office."

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.



