Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration

While Dr. Anthony Fauci was urging Americans to stay home and avoid travel, a PBS camera crew was following him around to various events in order to feature him in a documentary.

During one of the scenes, Fauci is filmed watching President Joe Biden's January 20, 2021 inauguration. He started crying.

Dr. Fauci cried while watching Joe Biden's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Sd5mGg5XGA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

Fauci has always claimed that "as a scientist," he isn't a political person. Another scene in the documentary shows Fauci berating Republicans, who he claimed didn't want to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because they "don't like being told what to do."

Dr. Fauci explaining why people refuse the covid vaccines:



“They’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to do it. They’re Republicans. They don’t like being told what to do.”



Do these people look like Republicans?pic.twitter.com/pPXrZTVA2V — Daniel Kotzin (@danielkotzin) March 20, 2023

In the coming months, Fauci is expected to be called for testimony on Capitol Hill as Republicans continue investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- a lab funded by Fauci that conducted gain-of-function research and caused the pandemic. Fauci maintains the virus came from nature and rabidly denies funding dangerous experiments in China.

Dr. Fauci criticized Sen. Rand Paul in a recent PBS documentary as 'not knowing what he's talking about' concerning the NIH grants & the lab leak theory, @RandPaul responds, "He's arguing a straw-man argument," in a Rising exclusive with @robbysoave : pic.twitter.com/Kj3vJeGu85 — Rising (@HillTVLive) March 23, 2023



