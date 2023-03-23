Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration

While Dr. Anthony Fauci was urging Americans to stay home and avoid travel, a PBS camera crew was following him around to various events in order to feature him in a documentary.
During one of the scenes, Fauci is filmed watching President Joe Biden's January 20, 2021 inauguration. He started crying.
Dr. Fauci cried while watching Joe Biden's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Sd5mGg5XGA— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023
Fauci has always claimed that "as a scientist," he isn't a political person. Another scene in the documentary shows Fauci berating Republicans, who he claimed didn't want to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because they "don't like being told what to do."
Dr. Fauci explaining why people refuse the covid vaccines:— Daniel Kotzin (@danielkotzin) March 20, 2023
“They’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to do it. They’re Republicans. They don’t like being told what to do.”
Do these people look like Republicans?pic.twitter.com/pPXrZTVA2V
In the coming months, Fauci is expected to be called for testimony on Capitol Hill as Republicans continue investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- a lab funded by Fauci that conducted gain-of-function research and caused the pandemic. Fauci maintains the virus came from nature and rabidly denies funding dangerous experiments in China.
Dr. Fauci criticized Sen. Rand Paul in a recent PBS documentary as 'not knowing what he's talking about' concerning the NIH grants & the lab leak theory, @RandPaul responds, "He's arguing a straw-man argument," in a Rising exclusive with @robbysoave : pic.twitter.com/Kj3vJeGu85— Rising (@HillTVLive) March 23, 2023
