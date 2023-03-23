Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration

There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 23, 2023 12:15 PM
While Dr. Anthony Fauci was urging Americans to stay home and avoid travel, a PBS camera crew was following him around to various events in order to feature him in a documentary. 

During one of the scenes, Fauci is filmed watching President Joe Biden's January 20, 2021 inauguration. He started crying.

Fauci has always claimed that "as a scientist," he isn't a political person. Another scene in the documentary shows Fauci berating Republicans, who he claimed didn't want to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because they "don't like being told what to do."   

In the coming months, Fauci is expected to be called for testimony on Capitol Hill as Republicans continue investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- a lab funded by Fauci that conducted gain-of-function research and caused the pandemic. Fauci maintains the virus came from nature and rabidly denies funding dangerous experiments in China. 

