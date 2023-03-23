Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration
Tipsheet

Even Democrats Find Testimony From TikTok CEO 'Preposterous'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 23, 2023 1:00 PM
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is on Capitol Hill Thursday and facing a grilling from lawmakers over the extensive reach the Chinese spy application has into the United States. 

During questioning from California Democrat Anna Eshoo, Chew claimed the Chinese Communist Party does not have access to data collected by the application. Eshoo responded to the wildly false claim by calling it "preposterous."

It turns out, the claim is indeed preposterous. 

Further, Chew was called out during the hearing for allowing the platform to promote and host violent threats against lawmakers. 

According to a number of security assessments, TikTok poses a grave threat to individual Americans and to the national security of the United States. 

China's government could use TikTok to control data on millions of American users, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, saying the Chinese-owned video app "screams" of security concerns.

Wray told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security that the Chinese government could also use TikTok to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans over Taiwan or other issues.

