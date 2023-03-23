Even Democrats Find Testimony From TikTok CEO 'Preposterous'

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is on Capitol Hill Thursday and facing a grilling from lawmakers over the extensive reach the Chinese spy application has into the United States.

During questioning from California Democrat Anna Eshoo, Chew claimed the Chinese Communist Party does not have access to data collected by the application. Eshoo responded to the wildly false claim by calling it "preposterous."

TikTok CEO: "I have seen no evidence that the Chinese government has access to the data..."



Rep. Anna Eshoo: "I find that, actually, preposterous!"



TikTok CEO: "I have looked, and I have seen no evidence of this happening!" pic.twitter.com/A7KlfYCLCb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2023

It turns out, the claim is indeed preposterous.

TikTok CEO: "Yes, the Chinese engineers DO have access to global data!"



Rep. Walberg: "You have no access to...American data today?"



TikTok CEO: "That's not what I said."



Rep. Walberg: "So do you have access!"



TikTok CEO: "This is a private business." pic.twitter.com/JQAvO3IF2o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2023

Further, Chew was called out during the hearing for allowing the platform to promote and host violent threats against lawmakers.

YIKES: Rep. Kat Cammack plays video for TikTok CEO THREATENING violence against House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/gYJ5HZ7jMS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2023

According to a number of security assessments, TikTok poses a grave threat to individual Americans and to the national security of the United States.