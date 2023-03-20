Kirby's Latest Answer About 'Fearing' Biden Says It All About Russia and China
Tipsheet

Palestinian Terrorists Just Tried to Kill Another American

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 20, 2023 2:45 PM
Twitter/Aviva Klompals

On Sunday, former U.S. Marine David Stern and his wife were driving to their home in Huwara when they were attacked by Palestinian terrorists – who unloaded dozens of bullets into their vehicle. According to reports, Stern was severely injured and yet, was able to protect his wife, pull his own pistol to shoot back and stop the attack. 

"According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the man, in his 40s, was seriously hurt after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder in the attack on the Route 60 highway. He was taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, where his condition was later upgraded to moderate-to-serious. Doctors said his life was not in danger," the Times of Israel reports. "The victim was later named as David Stern from the settlement of Itamar, a former US Marine who works as a weapons instructor. US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed that Stern is also an American citizen." 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides failed to condemn Palestinian terrorism in his acknowledgment of the attack. 

President Joe Biden has been silent. 

