Palestinian Terrorists Just Tried to Kill Another American

On Sunday, former U.S. Marine David Stern and his wife were driving to their home in Huwara when they were attacked by Palestinian terrorists – who unloaded dozens of bullets into their vehicle. According to reports, Stern was severely injured and yet, was able to protect his wife, pull his own pistol to shoot back and stop the attack.

"According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the man, in his 40s, was seriously hurt after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder in the attack on the Route 60 highway. He was taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, where his condition was later upgraded to moderate-to-serious. Doctors said his life was not in danger," the Times of Israel reports. "The victim was later named as David Stern from the settlement of Itamar, a former US Marine who works as a weapons instructor. US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed that Stern is also an American citizen."

The hero and the victim in today’s Palestinian terror attack in Huwarra: David Stern, a former U.S. marine and a martial arts instructor. He and his wife were both injured in the attack and David managed to shoot back at the terrorist. Praying for his recovery and his wife’s! pic.twitter.com/GgUtDABeM5 — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) March 19, 2023

The Israeli-American father shot in today's Palestinian terror attack was an ex-Marine named David Stern.



Despite being shot in the head, David shot the terrorist, protecting his family who were in the car.



Praying for David's speedy and complete recovery. pic.twitter.com/czAkZ8ptZW — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 19, 2023

Great news! Israeli Hero father & former Marine, David Stern, who fired back at Palestinian terrorist after being shot and his family attacked in Hurawa, has woken up from surgery and now regained full consciousness! pic.twitter.com/MZUH1yZonS — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) March 20, 2023

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides failed to condemn Palestinian terrorism in his acknowledgment of the attack.

I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was injured in the shooting attack near Huwara today. Prayers for a speedy recovery and for calm to prevail. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) March 19, 2023

President Joe Biden has been silent.