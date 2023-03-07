Police Chief Unloads on Lack of Jail Time for 'Bad Guys With Guns'
White House Doubles Down After Full Context of J6 Videos Revealed

March 07, 2023
The White House is doubling down on claims January 6, 2020 was the worst "attack on democracy" since the Civil War. The claim comes after previously withheld video is telling a different story about what happened that day. 

On Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first installment of footage given to him for review by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The never before seen footage, which totals more than 40,000 hours, was previously withheld from public view by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Select Committee on January 6.

And while violence certainly occurred on January 6, 2020, it came in a first wave of entry. The majority of individuals who entered the U.S. Capitol that day were not violent and the doors were open. Many of them, as new video shows, were calmly escorted by police. 

The Department of Justice has gone to great lengths to prosecute the people who simply walked in, pulling attorneys off of violent crime and child sexual abuse cases to get the job done. 

