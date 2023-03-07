White House Doubles Down After Full Context of J6 Videos Revealed

The White House is doubling down on claims January 6, 2020 was the worst "attack on democracy" since the Civil War. The claim comes after previously withheld video is telling a different story about what happened that day.

Karine Jean-Pierre responds to Fox News's Tucker Carlson reporting on and revealing new footage from the Capitol riot on January 6:



Karine Jean-Pierre responds to Fox News's Tucker Carlson reporting on and revealing new footage from the Capitol riot on January 6:

"The president has been very clear. January 6 was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

On Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first installment of footage given to him for review by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The never before seen footage, which totals more than 40,000 hours, was previously withheld from public view by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Select Committee on January 6.

#BREAKING Tucker Carlson's First Report On The Never Before Seen January 6th Tapes



Tucker Carlson's First Report On The Never Before Seen January 6th Tapes

"The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress. Instead, it shows police escorting protesters through the building, including the now infamous 'QAnon Shaman.'"

And while violence certainly occurred on January 6, 2020, it came in a first wave of entry. The majority of individuals who entered the U.S. Capitol that day were not violent and the doors were open. Many of them, as new video shows, were calmly escorted by police.

J6 was the weirdest riot I ever covered for many reasons. It's good Tucker is showing more of what happened that day. It's once again exposing the MSM as the frauds they are because they only care about J6. They don't care about the BLM/Antifa riots they downplayed in real-time.

No because when I was inside the Rotunda, many people were just wandering around. As I documented there was violence, but that was one of the weird things about that day. I suspect bc many people didn't anticipate getting as far as they did.

The Department of Justice has gone to great lengths to prosecute the people who simply walked in, pulling attorneys off of violent crime and child sexual abuse cases to get the job done.